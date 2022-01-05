Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio unveils incredible bikini body while dancing with friends aboard yacht

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is ringing in the new year at Florianopolis, Brazil alongside her beau of nearly a year, fellow model Richard Lee. The 40-year-old was back in her native Brazil and has been celebrating with friends and daughter Anja, 13, onboard a yacht.

For the occasion, the cover girl rocked a skimpy flesh-hued string bikini by Brazilian swimwear line Nua. The curve-hugging satin two-piece named the Valentina is described as "adjustable in all the right places so you can go from slightly covered to barely there," as noted on the brand’s website.

The star completed her look with sunkissed tresses, boho chic jewelry and runway-ready shades. At times, she enjoyed a festive libation while dancing and laughing with pals.

Back in 2020, the Brazilian beauty spoke to Fox News about how anyone can kick off their fitness goals at home as gyms were closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's OK to lack motivation during this time – we are all feeling it – but it is important to take some time for ourselves and working out is a great way to center yourself and stay fit," she said at the time.

According to Ambrosio, one of her go-to workouts is yoga.

"I love to do yoga as it centers me and also at the same time keeps me in shape," she explained. "Since there is a lot to do around the house sometimes I don't have much time to work out, in which case I try to do some stretching and hold a plank for five to 10 minutes."

The model admitted that while she’s committed to eating clean on most days, she’s made a few exceptions.

"I have always eaten healthy and that has not changed during the quarantine. I try to eat fresh, organic fruits and vegetables, but since I had multiple birthdays during this time there is an occasional piece of cake incorporated in my diet," she said.

Plus, the model said that as long as you are staying active, "there is no reason to not treat yourself with a dessert here and there."

Alessandra Ambrosio is known by many for being a Victoria's Secret Angel. Getty Images

And while Ambrosio appears to be balancing it all, the mother of two can also relate to all of the other busy parents out there.

"I've been helping my kids with homeschooling, taking care of the house and working on my Gal Floripa collection so there is not much free time left!"

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.