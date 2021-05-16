  • Oops!
Supermodel Bella Hadid donned traditional dress and joined a 'Free Palestine' march in New York City

Lindsay Dodgson
·3 min read
Bella Hadid Palestine
Bella Hadid joined a pro-Palestine march in New York City. FNTV - FreedomNewsTV / YouTube

Supermodel Bella Hadid joined a pro-Palestine march in New York City on Saturday. Protesters took to the streets of Bay Ridge in Brooklyn to show support amid the continuing violence of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel and Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, have exchanged air attacks over the past week. Since Monday, the Palestinians say at least 139 people, including 39 children, have been killed in Gaza. Israel has reported 10 dead, according to Reuters. On Saturday, an Israeli airstrike destroyed a Gaza media building which housed several international news organizations.

Hadid, whose father Mohamed Hadid is Palestinian, joined the demonstration to end the violence while wearing a Keffiyeh and a traditional dress.

Hadid has been outspoken about her support of Palestine on social media. She and her sister Gigi Hadid have both shared infographics and personal statements, including one post which states "one cannot advocate for racial equality, LGBT & women's rights, condemn corrupt & abusive regimes and other injustices yet choose to ignore the Palestinian oppression."

Hadid also posted a series of photos of her grandparents' wedding day, and a picture of her father as a boy surrounded by his mother and seven siblings.

The family "were taken out of their homes in Palestine in 1948, becoming refugees in Syria, then Lebanon, then Tunisia," Hadid wrote.

"I love my family, I love my Heritage, I love Palestine," she said. "I will stand strong to keep their hope for a better land in my heart. A better world for our people and the people around them. They can never erase our history. History is history!"

Along with posts of the recent protest, Hadid shared an image of her at a demonstration four years ago. She said she had always supported Palestine.

"I stand with my Palestinian brothers and sisters, I will protect and support you as best as I can," she said.

"I LOVE YOU. I feel for you. And I cry for you. I wish I could take away your pain. The pain of a father not being able to hug his wife or babies again. Of a mother who has to bury her child before she has the chance to watch them grow. Of children that are future artists, doctors, that will never be able to get the education or attention they deserve."

In a video captured by FNTV, Hadid waved a Palestinian flag and held up a peace sign, while surrounded by a cheering crowd.

Read the original article on Insider

