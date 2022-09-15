Gisele said she had ‘concerns’ about Tom Brady. Now reports say they are living apart

Gisele Bundchen is breaking her silence, sort of.

The supermodel, 42, recently opened up about her career, kids and, of course, her marriage to famed quarterback Tom Brady, in a cover story for Elle entitled “Gisele Rides Again.”

Earlier this month, the Brazilian bombshell reportedly left their Florida home for a girls trip in Costa Rica after fighting with Brady over his decision to “unretire” from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In the glamorous, picture-filled article for Elle, Bundchen did not directly address divorce rumors, but did say she had “concerns” about the “violent sport” of football.

Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs ! — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) September 12, 2022

“I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Bundchen said of Brady, adding that she understood that the 45 year old NFL legend was an adult and needed to be happy.

“Ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works,” said the mom of two. “He needs to follow his joy, too.”

So, is all good? By the looks of things, the famous family is still in the midst of building a $17 million ecofriendly mega mansion on Indian Creek Island, aka Billionaires Bunker, in Miami Beach.

Unfortunately, those plans soon may be on hold. According to a new report from People magazine, the famous pair’s marital woes are far from over.

“She doesn’t hate that he’s playing football, but she sure hates the way he handled the retirement and coming back,” a source told the outlet. “He knows that, and he’s doing what he can do to smooth things over. He does know that this is his last season if he wants to stay married.”

And UsWeekly reported late Thursday that the two are not even under the same roof anymore.

“Tom and Gisele are still not seeing eye to eye regarding his retirement,” a source told the gossip publication. “They are currently living in separate houses, but continue to communicate.”