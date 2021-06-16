Supernova fears bite the dust as mystery over ‘great dimming’ of Orion solved

Great Dimming of Orion's Betelgeuse - Montarges et al/ESO/PA Wire

The constellation Orion is safe, scientists have concluded, after discovering the mysterious dimming of one of its stars was caused by a dust cloud, not an impending supernova.

In October 2019, astronomers noticed that Betelgeuse, the orange-red dot which sits on the shoulder of the great hunter, had started to fade, losing two-thirds of its brightness.

It led to fears that the star would soon explode into a rare cosmic supernova before vanishing completely, altering the outline of Orion forever.

Betelgeuse, roughly pronounced as “beetlejuice”, is one of the brightest stars in the night sky and, because of its colour, one of the easiest to observe. But it had dimmed to the point where it was difficult to see with the naked eye.

An international team of researchers investigated the cause of the episode, known as “the great dimming”, using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile to analyse images of the bright star taken over several years.

In a study published in the journal Nature, the scientists revealed the fading was caused by stardust which partially obscured the star.

Miguel Montarges, from the Observatoire de Paris, France and KU Leuven, Belgium, who is lead author on the study, added: “For once, we were seeing the appearance of a star changing in real time on a scale of weeks.

“We have directly witnessed the formation of so-called stardust.”

Betelgeuse Orion constellation - N Risinger/ESO/PA Wire

Betelgeuse, which is about 500 light years from Earth, is nearing the end of its life and has expanded to become a red supergiant star.

Some experts speculated the drop in brightness was signalling its imminent death in a spectacular supernova explosion, but after a few months of dimming, Betelgeuse returned to its original level of brightness in April 2020.

The surface of Betelgeuse regularly changes as giant bubbles of gas move, shrink and swell within the star, in a phenomenon known as pulsation.

Scientists believe that some time during “the great dimming”, the star ejected a large gas bubble that moved away from it.

As the star’s surface cooled down shortly after the ejection, that temperature decrease was enough for the heavier elements, such as silicon, in the gas to condense and form solid dust.

Prof. Stefan Kraus, from the University of Exeter, and one of the study authors, said: “Ageing stars such as Betelgeuse have long been suspected to churn out flecks of dust, either through a constant wind or more localised surface ejections.

“Here, we see that Betelgeuse has ejected a massive dust cloud that has obscured half of the star's surface while drifting away into space.”

The researchers will continue studying the star, which is roughly 1,000 times as large as the Sun, in hope of catching it ejecting another gas bubble.