Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

·14 min read

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 28, 2023

Operator: Good afternoon, and welcome to Supernus Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session, instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. And I would now like to turn the conference over to Peter Vozzo of ICR Westwicke Investor Relations representative for Supernus Pharmaceuticals. Sir, you may begin.

Peter Vozzo: Thank you, Chris. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Supernus Pharmaceuticals' fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results conference call. Today, after the close of the market, the company issued a press release announcing these results. On the call with me today are Supernus' Chief Executive Officer, Jack Khattar; and Chief Financial Officer, Tim Dec. Today's call is being made available via the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.supernus.com. During the course of this call, management may make certain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the company's future performance. These forward-looking statements reflect Supernus' current perspective on existing trends and information.

Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those noted in the Risk Factors section of the company's latest SEC filings. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. For the benefit of those of you who may be listening to the replay, this call is being held and recorded on February 28, 2023. Since then, the company may have made additional announcements related to the topics discussed. Please reference the company's most recent press releases and current filings with the SEC. Supernus declines any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. I'll now turn the call over to Jack.

Jack Khattar: Thank you, Peter. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for taking the time to join us as we discuss our 2022 fourth quarter and full year results. I would like to first make a few comments about the full year of 2022 and then get into more details about specific product updates and accomplishments. We closed another great year preparing Supernus for the loss of exclusivity of Trokendi XR and the transition to our growth brands. I'm proud of our employees for excellent planning and execution over the past few years putting Supernus in the best possible position to successfully transition from our mature brands and setting the stage to deliver double-digit growth in 2024 and beyond. As we exited the fourth quarter of 2022 products acquired or launched since 2020 accounted for approximately 48% of our total net product sales.

In total, Supernus achieved in 2022 record revenues of $667 million, up 15% compared to 2021 despite a significant 14% decline or $43.6 million decline in net sales of Trokendi XR. In 2022, we also continued to advance our pipeline assets with our two lead product candidates, SPN-820 and SPN-817, now in Phase 2 development. Both product candidates represent novel therapies in CNS with unique mechanisms of action to treat depression and epilepsy, respectively. Now starting with an update on Qelbree. 2022 represented a milestone year establishing the product as one of the fastest-growing brands in the ADHD market. Qelbree's total annual IQVIA prescriptions reached approximately 322,624 prescriptions, representing growth of about 526% compared to 2021.

In the fourth quarter 2022, total IQVIA prescriptions for Qelbree reached 117,635 prescriptions, representing a sequential increase of 24% compared to the third quarter of 2022. More importantly, in the most recent month of January 2023, the IQVIA monthly prescriptions reached an all-time high of 42,881. This represents an annual run rate for Qelbree of more than 0.5 million prescriptions. Qelbree is off to a great start in 2023, capitalizing on several dynamics that we believe will set up the brand very nicely for continued robust growth in 2023. I will elaborate on each one of these dynamics separately. First, the ADHD market has grown at a much faster rate than we expected over the past two years. In 2022, the market grew by 9% in total annual prescriptions reaching more than 90 million prescriptions.

This followed another healthy increase in 2021 of 8.5% in total prescriptions. Second, over the past 12 months, we have seen a steady increase in the average wholesale acquisition cost per prescription for Qelbree, reaching $488 in January 2023, up by 20% compared to January 2022. This is primarily due to physicians titrating up in dose for pediatric patients closer to an average daily dose of 300-milligram, and for adult patients, closer to an average daily dose of 500 milligrams. It is also the result of a 47% sequential quarterly growth and adult prescriptions in the fourth quarter of 2022. With such robust growth, the adult prescriptions represented 22% of total Qelbree's prescriptions in the fourth quarter up from only 3% before the adult launch.

During the fourth quarter, the pediatric prescriptions sequential growth was a healthy 19% on top of the strong growth during the back-to-school season in the third quarter of 2022. The third important dynamic is the significant improvement in managed care coverage, which should lead to an increase in the 2023 net price per prescription. At the beginning of 2023, we signed a contract with a second key pharmacy benefit manager which should allow us to get to the target range of 50% to 55% in gross to net that we discussed last year. We are also pleased with the Medicaid approval rate for Qelbree's prescriptions, which is now above 70% with preferred access in several important states. The fourth dynamic that I will highlight is the continued growth in Qelbree's base of prescribers with over 16,822 prescribers in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from 14,265 prescribers in the third quarter of 2022.

In addition to these highlighted dynamics, we are excited about our planned expansion of our sales force in the second quarter of 2023 by approximately 45 sales representatives to give us broader reach and increased capacity to deliver higher frequency on high-decile prescribers. This expansion will allow us to cover more than 50% of the ADHD market. In summary, Qelbree continues to perform across several important growth metrics, giving us confidence in its growth potential in 2023 and, more importantly, in 2024 and beyond. Switching now to GOCOVRI, we are very pleased with the brand's performance in its first year, having gone through the integration process of our acquisition of Adamas and having transitioned to a new sales force. The supports commercial organization, including our Parkinson's sales force did an outstanding job integrating the brand and managing to achieve record sales of $104 million while also supporting Epogen, our second Parkinson's product.

In 2022, GOCOVRI delivered strong growth of 19% and 13% in net sales and prescriptions, respectively, compared to 2021 and exited the year with a solid fourth quarter performance with a record high quarterly net sales of $29.2 million. Oxtellar XR continues to be steady with net product sales of $115 million for full year 2022, representing a 4% increase compared to 2021. For full year 2022, net product sales for Trokendi XR were $261 million, down from $305 million in 2021. We significantly reduced our in-person sales efforts in the second half of 2022 and continue to provide support to physicians and patients through various sales and marketing programs. In January 2023, the first generic to 3 or 4 product strengths of Trokendi XR was introduced.

Trokendi XR IQ via monthly prescriptions for January 2023 were 23,840, declining by 34% compared to January 2022. Based on the most recent IQVIA weekly prescription data for the week ending February 17, Trokendi XR prescriptions declined by 38% compared to the week ending January 13, which is the last week before the generic impact. Based on the generic erosion today and the possibility of other generic entries, we are expecting revenues from Trokendi XR in 2023 to be in the range of $60 million to $80 million. Moving on to the pipeline. We will be meeting with the FDA in April this year regarding the resubmission of the NDA for SPN-830, our apomorphine infusion device. We will announce the timing of our resubmission after our discussion with the FDA.

We initiated the open-label Phase II clinical study with SPN-817 in adult patients with treatment-resistant seizures. The study will include up to 8 sites in Australia and randomized approximately 35 patients. Depending on the rate of enrolment, top line data could be available in the first half of 2024. For SPN-820, our first-in-class orally active mTORC1 activator, the Phase II multicentre randomized double-blind placebo-controlled study in adults with treatment-resistant depression is ongoing with 25 sites activated. The study will examine the efficacy and safety of 820 over a course of 5 weeks of treatment in approximately 270 patients. The primary outcome measure is the change from baseline to end of treatment period on the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale total score, which is a standard depression rating scale.

Finally, we continue to be active in corporate development, looking for strategic opportunities to further strengthen our future growth and leadership position in CNS. In summary, we are confident that our growth drivers and solid foundation will allow us to offset the impact coming from the loss of exclusivity of Trokendi XR and allow us to return to revenue and non-GAAP operating income growth in 2024 and beyond. With that, I will now turn the call over to Tim.

Tim Dec: Thank you, Jack. Good afternoon, everyone. As I review our fourth quarter and full year 2022 results, please refer to today's press release. Total revenue for the fourth quarter 2022 was $167.3 million, a 5% increase compared to $159.1 million in the same quarter last year. Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was comprised of net product sales of $163.8 million and royalty revenue of $3.5 million. The increase was primarily due to growth in net product sales of GOCOVRI and Qelbree. For the fourth quarter of 2022, combined R&D and SG&A expenses were $91.7 million as compared to $122.8 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to expenses associated with the Adamas acquisition which occurred in Q4 of 2021.

Amortization of intangible assets for the fourth quarter 2022 were $20.7 million compared to $12 million for the same period last year. The increase is due to the Adamas acquisition, which again occurred in November of 2021. Operating earnings on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $34.3 million as compared to operating earnings of $6.1 million for the same period last year. The increase in GAAP operating earnings is primarily attributable to an increase in net product sales in Q4 2022 and lower expenses due to costs associated with the Adamas acquisition, which occurred in Q4 of 2021. Tax expense for the fourth quarter 2022 was $9.4 million as compared to an income tax benefit of $391,000 for the same period last year. GAAP net earnings were $25.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 or $0.43 per diluted share compared to $2.4 million or $0.04 per diluted share in the same period last year.

On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes amortization of intangibles, share-based compensation, contingent consideration, acquisition-related costs and depreciation, adjusted operating earnings were $57.6 million compared to $46.2 million in the same period last year. Total revenue for the full year 2022 was $667.2 million, a 15% increase compared to $579.8 million for the full year 2021. Total revenue was comprised of net product sales of $649.4 million and royalty revenue of $17.8 million. The increase was primarily due to the growth in net product sales of GOCOVRI as well as Qelbree. For the full year 2022, combined R&D and SGA expenses were $451.8 million as compared to $395.2 million for the full year 2021. The increase in expenses is primarily due to activities to support the launch of Qelbree, including the investment in the DTC campaign and cost to support the growth of GOCOVRI.

Amortization of intangible assets for the full year of 2022 was $82.6 million compared to $30 million for the full year 2021. The increase is due to the Adamas acquisition. Operating expenses on a GAAP basis for the full year 2022 was $46.1 million as compared to $86 million for the full year 2021. The decrease in GAAP operating earnings is primarily attributable to higher expenses to support the launch of Qelbree, the DTC campaign and the amortization of intangibles associated with the Adamas acquisition. Other income for the full year 2022 was $14.6 million as compared to $12.9 million of expense for the full year 2021. The change is primarily due to a gain recognized on the sale of a subsidiary of Navitor and a decrease in the interest expense due to the adoption of the new accounting standard in the first quarter of 2022.

Full year 2022 income tax expense was $32,000 as compared to $19.8 million for the full year 2021. As previously discussed on prior calls, the low tax expense for the full year 2022 was due to a corporate reorganization of the Adamas entities in the first quarter of 2022. GAAP net earnings was $60.7 million for the full year 2022 or $1.04 per diluted share compared to $53.4 million or $0.98 per diluted share for the full year 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes amortization of intangibles, share-based compensation, contingent consideration, acquisition-related costs, other R&D and depreciation, adjusted operating earnings for the full year 2022 was $148.8 million as compared to $167.3 million for the full year 2021. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately $555.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities compared to $458.8 million as of December 31, 2021.

The increase is primarily due to cash generated from operations. Earlier this month, we entered into a credit line agreement that enhances the strength and flexibility of our balance sheet. This credit line provides for a revolving line of credit of up to $150 million, which can be drawn at any time for a period of one year, which includes renewal options. Now turning to guidance. We expect total revenue to range from $580 million to $620 million, comprised of net product sales and royalty revenue. Please note, total revenue guidance for 2023 assumes approximately $60 million to $80 million of net product sales of Trokendi XR, as Jack mentioned earlier. We are providing Trokendi XR specific net product sales guidance to provide more insight on the base business as the Trokendi erosion is uncertain at this point.

Full year 2023 total revenue guidance, excluding net product sales of Trokendi XR represents an approximate 30% growth rate. For the full year 2023, we expect combined R&D and SG&A expenses to range from $460 million to $490 million. Overall, we expect full year 2023 GAAP operating loss in the range of $25 million to $50 million. And finally, we expect non-GAAP operating earnings to range from $65 million to $95 million. Please refer to the earnings press release issued prior to this call that identifies the various ranges of reconciling items between GAAP and non-GAAP. With that, I will now turn the call back to the operator for Q&A. Chris?

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.

