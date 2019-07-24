Do Supernus Pharmaceuticals's (NASDAQ:SUPN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Supernus Pharmaceuticals Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Supernus Pharmaceuticals has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a falcon taking flight, Supernus Pharmaceuticals's EPS soared from US$1.44 to US$1.97, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 37%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Supernus Pharmaceuticals maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 21% to US$404m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Supernus Pharmaceuticals Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that Supernus Pharmaceuticals insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at US$56m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Is Supernus Pharmaceuticals Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Supernus Pharmaceuticals has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. I think that EPS growth is something to boast of, and it doesn't surprise me that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research. So the answer is that I do think this is a good stock to follow along with. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Supernus Pharmaceuticals by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

