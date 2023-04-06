Superseding indictment could be coming in Andrew Gillum public corruption case

With less than two weeks to go before the scheduled start of Andrew Gillum's trial on public corruption charges, federal prosecutors signaled that a superseding indictment could be handed up in the case.

Any new indictment isn't expected to include additional defendants or charges, though it could contain changes in the narrative. It's possible defense lawyers will seek a continuance as a result.

Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum completing his qualification paperwork to compete on the Democratic ticket for governor. [Photo: Andrew Salinero/Democrat]

The bombshell arrest: Former mayor, candidate for governor Andrew Gillum and adviser arrested on federal charges

From the court files: Sex, drugs and wiretaps: Feds accuse Andrew Gillum of 'fabricating' allegations of FBI misconduct

The trial is set to begin April 17 at the federal courthouse in Tallahassee, with U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor presiding, and could last as long as a month. A new indictment and a number of outstanding government and defense motions, some of which are under seal, could be discussed Monday during a pretrial hearing.

Gillum, the 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida governor who narrowly lost the race, and his co-defendant, Sharon Lettman-Hicks, were indicted last June by a federal grand jury on charges they illegally funneled campaign donations to themselves. Both were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and 19 counts of wire fraud; Gillum faces an additional count of lying to the FBI about his interactions with undercover agents.

During a telephonic hearing Wednesday, prosecutors said a superseding indictment may be handed up next week. Attorneys for Lettman-Hicks, Gillum's longtime adviser and one-time employer, said it's possible they will ask for a continuance.

Gillum, who served as mayor from 2014 to 2018 after more than a decade as a city commissioner, and Lettman-Hicks were charged as part of the FBI's Operation Capital Currency, a long-running corruption probe targeting prominent local politicians. Former Mayor and City Commissioner Scott Maddox, his aide, Paige Carter-Smith, and businessman John "J.T." Burnette were all convicted earlier on bribery charges and sentenced to federal prison.

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com or follow @JeffBurlew on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Superseding indictment may be coming in Andrew Gillum corruption case