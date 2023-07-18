Supersize national retailer coming to the former Stein Mart space at Greenwich Place

There’s a new national retailer coming to the former Stein Mart space at Greenwich Place, and it’s one that’s probably not going to make some local competitors happy.

According to documents filed with the city of Wichita, Total Wine & More — a chain that bills itself as “America’s Wine Superstore” — is moving into the space at K-96 and Greenwich after it makes some renovations.

The Maryland-based chain, which has about 250 stores in about 30 states, likely is going to open yet this year.

No one with the chain returned requests for comment since last week.

Total Wine’s website said it is “the country‘s largest independent retailer of fine wine.”

“Our typical store carries more than 8,000 different wines from every wine-producing region in the world,” the site said. “The typical Total Wine & More also carries more than 2,500 beers, from America’s most popular brands to hard-to-find microbrews and imports, and more than 3,000 different spirits in every style and price range.”

Brothers David and Robert Trone started the business in 1991 with one Delaware store.

Robert Trone’s name is on articles of incorporation for Kansas Fine Wine & Spirits, which applied for a liquor license at 12100 Blue Valley Parkway.

That’s currently the Lukas Wine & Spirits Superstore in Overland Park.

The license is effective Thursday.

It doesn’t yet look like Total Wine has its Wichita license, which likely will be under David Trone’s name.

The chain touts its low prices on its website.

“Our tremendous buying power and special relationships with producers, importers and wholesalers bring us considerable savings, which we pass on to our customers.”

Look for more details if the company responds or when the business is closer to opening.