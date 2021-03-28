Supersized legal action: First trial starts this week in massive 3M earplugs litigation

Mike Hughlett, Star Tribune
·5 min read

The first trial in one of the largest U.S. mass torts ever kicks off Monday with 3M defending itself against claims that its Combat Arms earplugs were knowingly defective, harming the hearing of tens of thousands of soldiers.

3M became a giant in the military earplug market when it bought Aearo Technologies in 2008. The Maplewood-based company maintains that Combat Arms plugs were designed properly and worked as they should.

The size of the earplug litigation — nearly 230,000 claims are pending before a federal court in Pensacola, Fla. — dwarfs most mass torts. The case is being closely watched in legal circles.

"Anytime you get a case with this many people involved, people turn their heads," said Alexandra Lahav, a professor at the University of Connecticut School of Law. "It's an incredibly large number of complaints."

If the verdicts go badly for 3M, damages could tally in the hundreds of millions of dollars, if not more, based on the outcome of other large mass tort cases in recent years.

Judge M. Casey Rodgers of U.S. District Court for northern Florida will hear three consolidated claims in the first bellwether trial. It's expected to last through April. A bellwether trial is set for May and a third in June.

The plaintiffs in the first trial are Army veterans who claim hearing loss and tinnitus due to allegedly defective Combat Arms CAEv2 earplugs.

The CAEv2 plugs are the second version of Combat Arms, which were developed by Aearo and sold to the government from 1999 to 2015 when 3M abruptly discontinued the product.

The lawsuits are roped together in a "multidistrict litigation" or "MDL" case, which is used in the federal court system for complex product liability matters with many separate claims. MDL cases commonly feature bellwether trials, which set a tone for resolving all claims.

"The parties will use these cases as a way of gauging their arguments and the strength of their positions," said Henry Blair, a professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul. "The bellwether is a way to gauge a settlement."

Lahav said that the more variance in bellwether trial outcomes, the more difficult for lawyers to forge a settlement. "You might see 10 to 15 trials before they are ready to settle." But ultimately, "they always settle around the bellwether."

As of March 15, there were 229,397 separate actions within the 3M earplug case, according to the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation. That makes it the largest MDL ever, according to Bloomberg Law.

The second largest involved 192,100 claims in an asbestos MDL. But actual asbestos product liability claims total around 750,000, including suits in state courts that weren't consolidated into an MDL, Lahav said.

In its 2020 annual report, 3M said it was defending 3,130 Combat Arms suits, including 14 putative class actions, that together involved 12,400 claims. The gap between those numbers and federal MDL data appears to be claims that have yet to served on 3M or completely vetted by the court.

"The vast majority of claimants that are being reported have not actually filed lawsuits and are solely part of an administrative docket," 3M said in a statement.

The earplug claims against 3M were lodged after the company settled a whistleblower suit in 2018.

That suit was brought by rival earplug maker Moldex-Metric on the U.S. government's behalf, after an inquiry by the Army Criminal Investigations Command. The suit claimed Aearo knew about "dangerous design defects" in 2000.

In a 2018 report, the Army concluded that had the government known about tests Aearo had done in 2000 it may not have purchased Combat Arms earplugs. In the whistleblower settlement, 3M paid a $9.1 million penalty, but denied all claims and did not admit liability.

At the heart of the MDL case is the U.S. Army's request in 1999 to Aearo to shorten the plugs so they would fit in a standard-issue military carrying case. The company did so, but plaintiffs claim Aearo's fix caused bigger problems.

Tests in 2000 at Aearo's Indianapolis laboratory indicated that the shorter earplug didn't always fit properly — and thus wasn't always effective — unless it was inserted in a particular way, according to internal Aearo documents filed in court.

3M claims it told the military about the fitting issues, and that the military was responsible for informing soldiers about the earplugs' proper fit.

Plaintiffs claim the earplugs leaked noise, damaging soldiers' hearing. 3M said in a statement that the "product was not defectively or negligently designed and did not cause injuries."

In July, Rodgers nixed a key legal strategy that 3M had planned to use: the "government contractor defense." It shields contractors from tort liability for defects in products designed and developed for the federal government.

3M has claimed that the Combat Arms CAEv2 was designed in close collaboration with the military.

But Rodgers ruled that the Army never issued a request for a design proposal for the earplug; and there was no contract between the Army and Aearo when a military representative told the company that the plugs needed to be shortened.

3M plans on calling three retired Army medical staffers to testify at the trial, two audiologists and a doctor who's an ear specialist.

All three can testify about deficiencies in the Army's hearing program that they observed or experienced. But Rodgers ruled that none of them can make any blanket conclusions about the program.

Mike Hughlett • 612-673-7003

Recommended Stories

  • CNN must investigate host Chris Cuomo over special Covid-19 tests, says Society of Professional Journalists

    It comes amid increasing scrutiny of the network’s coverage of governor Andrew Cuomo

  • ‘They are bragging about donating the money to people who want to take my guns’: MTG rages after losing lawsuit

    Lawsuit settled based on precedent set by decision on Trump’s Twitter account

  • Tiger King: Joe Exotic’s husband filing for divorce, saying lack of Trump pardon ‘dashed hopes’

    The Tiger King didn’t just lose his best chance at freedom when Donald Trump’s hotly-anticipated pardon never came, he lost his marriage. Husband Dillon Passage confirmed in a series of Instagram posts on Friday that he was filing for divorce from the Netflix star. Attorney for Mr Exotic, Francisco Hernandez, told TMZ that he is distraught after speaking to him in prison.

  • Dianne Feinstein becomes California's longest-serving U.S. senator

    First elected in 1992, the 87-year-old reaches a milestone Sunday as she faces questions about her future in the bitterly divided Senate.

  • House Democrats introduce ‘DeJoy Act’ in mocking attempt to protect USPS from service cuts

    A group of lawmakers propose ‘Delivering Envelopes Judiciously On-time Year-round Act’ after mail chief unveils service rollbacks

  • Balky sign-ups complicate virus vaccinations for blind, deaf

    The tool wouldn't work when she tried to schedule an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine, however. In Alabama, Donte Little helped 20 blind and deaf people who had trouble signing up for vaccinations and getting to a clinic for shots. The confusing maze of websites, phone numbers, emails and paper documents required to sign up for an immunization in the United States is presenting a challenge for people who are visually impaired or hard of hearing.

  • Pink boat blocking Florida highway draws viral comparisons to the Suez Canal freighter incident

    Egyptian authorities hope to have the shipping lanes free within the next three days

  • Hopes and fears on the migrants’ bus bound for a new life in America

    People from Central America are boarding buses in Texas to cities across US, writes Andrew Buncombe in Brownsville

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger calls Trump 'an utter failure' after the former president said that the Capitol rioters posed 'zero threat'

    Kinzinger has been one of the most prominent Republican critics of former President Donald Trump's outsized influence over the direction of the party.

  • Birx reveals she received a 'very uncomfortable' phone call from Trump after giving interview warning of severity of pandemic

    Of all the doctors CNN's chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta interviewed for the network's upcoming documentary COVID War: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out, which will air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, Dr. Deborah Birx, the former White House coronavirus response coordinator, was "perhaps the most" introspective, he said. In one of the clips CNN has shared ahead of the airing, for example, Birx said she believes the majority of coronavirus deaths after the initial surge in the United States could have been prevented. In another excerpt, discussed by Gupta and Dana Bash on Sunday's edition of State of the Union, Birx tells Gupta that she knew she was "being watched" during her time in the Trump administration, noting that everyone "was waiting for me to make a misstep." She revealed that an interview she did with Bash over the summer, in which she warned about the severity of the virus, even in seemingly isolated regions of the U.S., particularly angered former President Donald Trump and his team. "I got called by the president," Birx said, adding that the conversation was "very uncomfortable, very direct, and very difficult to hear." Gupta then asked Birx if she was "threatened," to which she replied only that "it was a very uncomfortable conversation." “I knew I was being watched. Everybody inside was waiting for me to make a misstep so that they could, I guess, remove me from the task force,” says Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator under fmr. Pres. Trump, on the pressures she faced. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/5zmR0P3SbN — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 28, 2021 More stories from theweek.comIs nuclear fusion the answer?5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesThe legendary allure of Britain's AGA stove

  • Kamala Harris is reportedly 'bothered' that she hasn't been able to move into her official Washington DC residence over two months after inauguration

    An administration official told CNN that it is "unclear" why the renovations are still ongoing, but Harris is reportedly "bothered" by the delay.

  • 2 tugboats speed to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it

    Two additional tugboats sped Sunday to Egypt's Suez Canal to aid efforts to free a skyscraper-sized container ship wedged for days across the crucial waterway, even as major shippers increasingly divert their boats out of fear the vessel may take even longer to free. In the time since, authorities have been unable to remove the vessel and traffic through the canal — valued at over $9 billion a day — has been halted, further disrupting a global shipping network already strained by the coronavirus pandemic. The Dutch-flagged Alp Guard and the Italian-flagged Carlo Magno, called in to help tugboats already there, reached the Red Sea near the city of Suez early Sunday, satellite data from MarineTraffic.com showed.

  • After a stray dog stole a unicorn toy from a store five times, animal control bought it for him

    Sisu, a one-year-old stray dog, was adopted the next day after the Duplin County Animal Control in North Carolina posted about his criminal behavior.

  • A 12-year-old was abducted off a Miami street, sexually assaulted and shot, cops say

    An alert from Miami-Dade police asks for help finding or identifying the man they say inflicted an armed sexual assault on a 12-year-old boy before shooting him and sending him to the hospital in critical condition during Saturday’s first hours.

  • Biden Official Asked GOP Senators to Delete Photos of Border Facilities, Senator Says

    Senator Mike Braun (R., Ind.) on Saturday said a Biden official asked a group of Republican senators who visited the southern border to delete photos they had taken of the overcrowded conditions at a migrant processing and holding center they toured one day earlier in Donna, Texas. “There was one of Biden’s representatives. I felt sorry for the lady because she actually talked to me about deleting a picture, but by the time she got to me, all those other pictures were taken, and that shows you the hypocrisy,” Braun told the Washington Examiner. “None of us would have gone down there if we were going to be muzzled,” Braun said, adding that Border Patrol instructed them not to take photos, though “they were telling us that because they had to.” Braun visited the facility, which is at 700 percent capacity, with a group of 18 other Republican lawmakers. Photos reveal children sleeping on the ground on mats and migrants crowded into enclosed pods. The Indiana Republican told the paper that the group ran into so-called “coyotes,” who guide migrants across the border for money, during a stop at the edge of the Rio Grande with border agents. “All of a sudden to hear from the other side of the river taunting from the smugglers and coyotes, most of it in Spanish, telling the border guards that whatever you do, we’re coming,” Braun said. “That kind of hit home in such an anecdotal way because it is one story that kind of is a metaphor for what’s happening all up and down the border. After the visit, Braun wrote a letter to the president urging him to visit the border himself. “The crisis surrounding this surge makes it a moral imperative for you to see firsthand what is happening—and not the sanitized version of the border tour taken by some of my congressional colleagues,” Braun wrote. “Having personally gone this week, I can testify to this being an inhumane, unsustainable and dangerous situation. The lawmakers’ visit comes amid a worsening crisis at the border as officials struggle to keep up with an influx of migrants — especially unaccompanied minors — at the border. As of Thursday, there were more than 18,000 unaccompanied minors in Border Protection and Health and Human Services custody. The increase has caused delays at processing centers that are required, by law, to transfer children to HHS shelters in under 72 hours.

  • Dr. Deborah Birx says every American COVID-19 death after the first 100,000 could've been mitigated, but a Democratic lawmaker says she's to blame for 'enabling' Trump

    Birx said thousands of Americans died preventable deaths, but Rep. Ted Lieu and others accused her of being partly responsible.

  • Ignore the fitness ninnies, Krispy Kreme. Bring on the vaccine doughnuts

    You had me at “doughnut.” And “free.”

  • Piers Morgan defends Sharon Osbourne and rallies against her 'outrageous' dismissal from 'The Talk'

    Sharon Osbourne left "The Talk" after a heated on-air exchange with co-host Sheryl Underwood when she defended Piers Morgan over Meghan Markle.

  • Photos taken from a plane flying over the Suez Canal show epic queue of ships as giant container vessel remains stuck

    The Ever Given, which ran aground on Tuesday, has held up more than 300 other ships needing to travel through the Suez Canal.

  • Demi Lovato says getting engaged to Max Ehrich was an attempt to 'prove to the world' she was OK

    In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the singer spoke about her previous relationship with the actor, who she was engaged to for two months.