Supervisor stabbed multiple times in deadly construction site attack, Florida cops say

A supervisor was stabbed multiple times in a deadly construction site attack, Florida officials told multiple news outlets.

Blood was found throughout the first floor of a Tampa townhome after co-workers heard yells for help Saturday, Nov. 25. The injured supervisor was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to arrest documents obtained by the Tampa Bay Times and WTVT.

Now, a man accused of arriving at the job site while dressed as a construction worker has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. News outlets didn’t list attorney information for the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Ja’Quan Glymp.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a surveillance camera near the scene captured Glymp and someone else leaving a car while wearing orange work vests. Glymp later was found with some of the supervisor’s missing belongings, making deputies believe he robbed the worker the day of the stabbing, according to the Tampa Bay Times and WTVT.

As of Nov. 30, an investigation into other potential suspects was ongoing, deputies told McClatchy News in an email.

“Our hearts ache for this senseless and tragic loss, but our detectives’ determination to find answers only grows stronger,” Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a statement. “Every piece of information in this investigation brings us one step closer to answers; that’s one step closer to providing solace to the shattered hearts of the victim’s loved ones.”

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Nov. 30. Anyone with tips is asked to call deputies at 813-247-8200.

Crane plummets from embankment, killing construction worker in Florida, officials say

Worker who fell 50 feet to his death was given inaccurate safety info, feds say