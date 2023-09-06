Supervisors approve use of $10,000 to fund emergency contraceptives as state repayment pause continues

My Way is a brand of emergency contraception.

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors at their Aug. 31 meeting unanimously approved the use of $10,000 to fund the purchase of emergency contraceptives for victims of sexual assault.

The funding was first requested by the Johnson County Sexual Assault Response Team, JCSART.

The response team of sexual assault nurse examiners, emergency room staff, rape victim advocates, local law enforcement and prosecuting attorneys offers round-the-clock support. Sexual assault nurse examiners are on call for medical exams and can recommend emergency contraception or medication if necessary.

JCSART's Katy Rasmussen requested funding from the supervisors at a meeting Aug. 23. She approached the board on the heels of Attorney General Brenna Bird's decision to audit various assistance programs, including the Sexual Assault Examination Payment Program, limiting funding for patients in need.

Previously, the Attorney General's office covered the cost of emergency contraception.

“Asking victims of sexual assault to forgo or to shoulder the cost of emergency contraception is further traumatizing them,” Rasmussen said during the Aug. 23 meeting. “No one should be required to pay for necessary health care due to a crime committed against their body.”

The JCSART task force, between July 2022 and June 2023, examined 101 patients. Rasmussen told the supervisors that nearly half, 46, were prescribed emergency contraceptives. The response team provides Johnson County residents access to a pair of emergency contraceptives — ella and Plan B.

JCSART has asked the county to bill the program directly, lowering the cost of medication, which can be sold for $50 to $80 on the open market. The going rate for the more expensive contraceptive, ella, would have cost the organization roughly $3,600 in Fiscal Year 2023.

The county response had arranged a partnership Mercy Iowa City to help offset costs, but the long-time local hospital recently filed for bankruptcy. JCSART made the same request to the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, but Rasmussen had not received a response by the Aug. 23 meeting.

“In a perfect world, we wouldn’t have to do this,” supervisor Lisa Green-Douglas said, referring to the board’s consideration of funding. “Unfortunately, we live in a rape culture. This is a way of perpetuating that. It does shift not just the burden emotionally and physically but also the [cost] to the victim.”

Supervisor Jon Green proposed a pledge of $10,000, a significantly higher dollar amount than the cost of yearly medication, as a means to provide comprehensive care and to make up for budget cuts within JCSART.

“Once again, it falls to local government to do the state’s job,” Green said.

Why are repayments on pause?

The state’s Sexual Assault Examination Payment Program was paused earlier this year when Attorney General Brenna Bird took office. Her office said she was conducting a statewide review of Iowa’s victim services programs, the Register reported in July.

The state program, coordinated by the attorney general's Crime Victims Assistance Division, excludes victims and their insurance companies from being billed for sexual assault exams. The compensation fund would cover the bills regardless if the victim reports the assault to law enforcement or not.

Iowa law requires the state to cover "the cost of a medical examination of a victim for the purpose of gathering evidence and the cost of treatment of a victim for the purpose of preventing venereal disease," but does not mention contraception or pregnancy.

Tom Miller, who spent 40 years as the state’s attorney general before being defeated by Bird in 2022, oversaw the sexual assault examination payment program for more than three decades.

Under Miller, the standard operating procedure covered the medical facility’s distribution of morning-after pills and additional care for sexual assault victims. The fund also, in rare cases, covered abortions.

The state program is funded through fines and penalties paid by convicted criminals.

Michaela Ramm and Stephen Gruber-Miller contributed reporting.

Ryan Hansen covers local government and crime for the Press-Citizen. He can be reached at rhansen@press-citizen.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ryanhansen01.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Johnson County Supervisors approve $10,000 for emergency contraceptives