Supervisors continue budget discussions

Jan. 16—Although Union County Board of Supervisors were focusing on needs for the fiscal year 2025 budget, they were informed of larger, potential projects and expenses in the future during discussions Monday.

Union County Board of Supervisors have begun research and information with county department heads to begin formation of the fiscal year 2025 budget which begins July 1. No action was taken Monday.

Sheriff Mark Shepherd said he has started preliminary work on a new jail study. For years, the Union County Jail has shown its age and condition, which also reflect in annual jail inspections by the state. What is concerning to Shepherd is the limited size and increasing difficulty to find replacement parts for infrastructure because of the jail's age.

Shepherd said jail inspectors have ranked Union County as the fifth worst in the state. Two other counties, worse than Union County's jail, have passed bond issues for new facilities. Page County passed a bond issue in November for a $16.7 million jail. He has toured jails in Dallas and Guthrie counties for ideas on new jails which are using different strategies. Some new jails do not have sliding doors of cells made of bars as inmates can still physically grab jail staff through the bars and cause other disruptions. Other jails are using what are called pods which make it easier for jail staff to view a number of inmates at the same time.

Shepherd said he has included $60,000 in his budget for a new patrol vehicle. He did reduce fuel and oil expenses by thousands of dollars as his department has been using the secondary roads fuel providers at a lower cost.

County Attorney Shane O'Toole said information from the state public defenders and the Fifth Judicial District of Iowa has been about having more video conferences and court hearings. O'Toole said for Union County to be more effective with online videos and remote work, newer computers should be purchased.

Another project in the court system is online access to cases and evidence that can be acquired by involved parties. O'Toole said videos of crime scenes, suspects and related evidence would be passed on via an online cloud. Management of such a strategy could cost about $2,000 a month, an expense O'Toole said his department is not ready to take on. He said some cases's evidence require a significantly large amount of online space to hold and transfer. Since his department is not ready for that work, he has increased his postage expense to continue to mail evidence when needed.

O'Toole is also interested in having a legal assistant who is not a licensed attorney.

Michelle Wilson from Southern Iowa Resource Conservation and Development requested $5,000. Her organization is involved in community and business development. One project is matching food producers with direct buyers. For example, St. Malachy Catholic school has found a partner for its food program.