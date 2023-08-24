Supervisors hope to play part in child care solution

Aug. 23—OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors shared its concern about the lack of child care in the community during an off-agenda discussion at Tuesday's meeting, but also acknowledged the problem is bigger than any one entity.

The supervisors did express their desire to be part of any kind of solution, as the number of child care providers dwindled further with last week's announcement signaling the October closure of the Indian Hills Community College Child Development Center.

Supervisor Bryan Ziegler, who worked for Indian Hills for years before retiring, disagreed with the college's decision, but also believes there can be a way forward.

"I was really disappointed with their decision, because it's been there for a long time. I would have enjoyed debating them on that, but it's probably too late to do that," Ziegler said. "In the meantime, I would like to pursue encouraging at-home day care facilities. That could be a quicker short-term solution.

"But those solutions are never fast enough."

According to a report from the Governor's Child Care Task Force in 2021, Iowa led the nation in households where both parents work, and 23% of Iowans live in a "child care desert," where there is a shortage of providers.

Yet, the state also punted on submitting a grant application last November for $30 million that would've provided federal dollars for child care services.

Complicating the matter is that child care providers must go through extensive background checks at the local and federal levels before becoming licensed.

"We're a desert with a lot of things, and it's a word that's getting widely used, whether we're a retail desert, or whatever. But we're definitely a child care desert," supervisor Brian Morgan said. "And when you talk about economic development, that's a huge area to fill to try to get people into the workforce."

The college cited declining enrollment and revenue as two of the main drivers behind its decision to close day care for kids 0-3 Oct. 27. The college will keep preschool for ages 4-5 open the rest of the school year, but will shut that down next May.

IHCC lost almost $180,000 in revenue with the child development center last fiscal year, at least the fourth in a row in which it suffered six-figure operating losses. Average monthly enrollment is down about 27% since reaching 56 enrollments per month in 2019.

But to be able to pay for employees it had to raise rates, many of which were too much for families to bear. As a result, parents are scrambling

"I know one person that has two kids going to their day care, paying about $1,600 a month," Morgan said. "If you start at $1,600 a month, your pay better be worth it to be out in the workforce. It's definitely something that I'm interested in working through, but I think it gets really tough."

Indeed, the lack of child care poses more problems than solutions, and does it more quickly. Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress Executive Director Marc Roe said in a letter posted on the organization's Facebook page that addressing child care is one of his group's biggest tasks.

"It offers the community a unique opportunity to have an honest conversation about a situation that has been a problem for years," the letter said, referencing that GOPIP has worked on the child care issue since 2017. "We understand people are frustrated. However we can't look to the past and try to solve this situation.

"The lack of affordable child care is everyone's problem. Not just parents."

Morgan said child care has become a big topic in his circles.

"My Facebook feed is full of people looking for day care," he said. "I literally wish the magic bullet was just throwing some money at it and getting it done, but this is one of those areas where I don't think this is the case.

"I think us, the city, GOPIP are all on board with trying to do something, but what is it?" Morgan questioned. "And then how do you get the pay of those providers up to a point to where it's financially viable, as well as keeping child care costs low to where the person can actually go to work? There's a lot of moving parts with it."

