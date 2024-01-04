Supervisors prepare for 2024

Jan. 4—Union County Supervisor Dennis Hopkins was named board chairman for 2024 Wednesday during the board's reorganizational meeting. Hopkins is in his second year of his four-year term. Supervisor Dennis Brown was appointed vice chairman.

Terms for Brown and supervisor Rick Friday expire the end of the year.

The supervisors went through a list of appointments, reappointments and approvals for county operations in 2024.

Condemnation Commission: This committee reviews all potential property condemnation issues. The board must include licensed real estate agents; employees of financial institutions, owners of city property and owners of agriculture property.

Real estate agents: Chris Lane, Retta Ripperger, Korina Loudon, Bruce Jamie Travis.

Financial: Paul Fuller, Dan Waigand, Rand Ringsdorf, Maggie McGehee.

City property: Katie Turner, Gail Peterson, Kent Forbes, Toni Landers, Mike Rollings.

Agriculture property: Mary Seales, Cole Lacina, Ann Moore, Leslie Wurster.

All members have two-year terms ending in odd years. Terms expire December 2025.

American Disability Act: This committee reviews all county construction and remodeling work to make it compliant with the Americans with Disability Act. Members are Marion Davenport, Allison Danilovich, Mark Shepherd, Sandy Hysell, Shawn Lauer, Teresa Arkfeld, Doug Jones, Dennis Hopkins and Steven Hunt. Davenport and Hunt were appointed Wednesday. Terms for all members expire Dec. 31, 2026.

County holidays when courthouse is closed: Presidents' Day, Feb. 19; Good Friday, March 29: Memorial Day, May 27; July 4; Labor Day, Sept. 2; Veterans Day, Nov. 11; Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28-29; Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Dec. 24-25; New Year's Day, Jan. 1, 2025. Supervisors will regularly meet on Mondays depending upon holidays.

Boards for county supervisors:

Airport redistricting: Friday, Hopkins

Connections Area Agency on Aging: Friday; alternate, Brown.

ATURA, transportation: Brown; alt., Friday.

County Board of Health: Hopkins; alt. Brown.

Southern Hills Mental Health: Brown; alt. Friday.

Crossroads Mental Health: Hopkins; alt. Brown.

Decatorization Board: Friday; alt. Brown.

Emergency Management: Brown; alt. Friday.

E911 Service Board: Tamara Fitzgerald; alt. Brown.

Health insurance: Brown; alt. Hopkins.

Heartland Management Alliance: Hopkins.

LEC Board: Friday, Brown; alt., Hopkins.

MATURA Action: Hopkins; alt. Friday.

Prairie Solid Waste: Hopkins; alt. Friday.

RC&D Commission: Brown; alt. Hopkins.

REAP: Friday; alt. Brown.

SICOG Project: Friday; alt. Brown.

Southern Iowa Trolley: Friday; alt. Hopkins.

Union County Economic Development Commission: Friday; alt. Brown.

Union County Public Funding: Friday; alt. Brown

Zoning Board-Afton: Brown.

Union County Health Care Coalition: Brown; alt. Friday.

Courthouse security: Brown; alt. Friday.

Afton Development: Brown; alt. Friday.

Supervisors approved Creston News Advertiser and Afton Star as the county's official newspapers for legal notices.