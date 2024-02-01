Supervisors reduce salary requests, give increases

Jan. 31—OTTUMWA — Facing what figures to be a tight budget for the next fiscal year, the Wapello County Board of Supervisors reduced the salary recommendations made by the county's compensation board during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse, but elected officials will see increases next year.

The supervisors unanimously approve a 60% reduction from the requests, but each of the six elected departments will receive about a 5% increase on average across the board. The sheriff is the only outlier, with a 7.5% increase, while the supervisors will get a 2.6% increase.

The county has long been behind the curve when it comes to elected officials salaries, and the increases this year will amount to about $25,583 out of the general basic fund that pays most employee salaries. However, because of reductions at the state level starting next fiscal year, the county is only anticipating about $180,000 in new money for that fund.

"We went through our budget last week, and I was really hoping to be somewhat surprised and feel better about it. I didn't," board chair Brian Morgan said. "I think looking at the carryover balance of our general fund being depleted by another million-plus dollars, I'm nervous about making sure our bills are paid this year."

Morgan said the county has moved in the right direction for salaries, but most in the current fiscal year rank in the bottom 20% of counties statewide. The raises do not include those for department deputies; deputies receive 85% of the increase the elected officials receive.

"It's not like buying a car. When you make those raises and you hire people, the expense doesn't go down. It only goes up," Morgan said.

Supervisor Darren Batterson recommended the 60% reduction, but fellow supervisor Bryan Ziegler hoped for a 40% reduction, which would have cost the county about $38,000.

"The compensation board actually reduced the amounts this year from last year. I would lean toward the idea of doing 40%, because that communicates to the employees or the elected officials that we're serious about raising it, and it's not a big difference," Ziegler said. "But I'm not drastically opposed. I'd like our decision to be unanimous."

When John Webber from the compensation board presented the requests two weeks ago, he cited the "Back the Blue" bill for the higher increase for law enforcement. He also reiterated the county's long-term issue of low salaries, but commended the supervisors for making strides over the past couple years.

The new salaries will take effect July 1, and are approximate:

— Attorney, a 5.58% increase to $113,254

— Auditor, a 5.53% increase to $75,578

— Recorder, a 4.79% increase to $73,690

— Treasurer, at 5.4% increase to $74,587

— Sheriff, a 7.51% increase to $105,054

— Supervisors, a 2.6% increase to $41,730

In other business:

— The supervisors approved a donation of $500 to the Ottumwa Family Trout Fishing Day event, which is scheduled for March 23 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in Greater Ottumwa Park.

— Chad Drury can be reached at cdrury@ottumwacourier.com, and on Twitter @ChadDrury