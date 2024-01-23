Supervisors table wage increases

Jan. 22—OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors tabled wage increases for elected officials until its Jan. 30 meeting.

When the item was brought up at last week's meeting, the supervisors hadn't received the requested increases in time from the county compensation board, which makes annual recommendations for the supervisors to consider for salaries of department heads.

Though the recommendations are smaller than in the past few years, any raises could also be small since the county is only expecting about $180,000 in new general basic money for fiscal year 2025 because of revenue reductions imposed by House File 718. General basic money essentially operates the county, and includes most salaries.

"We certainly understand that there are limitations on the board and the revenues that you have," said John Webber, one of the compensation board members. "Nonetheless, our job is to make recommendations, which take into consideration what other similar positions are being paid within the state."

For years, county officials have been underpaid relative to the county's population, and most have ranked in the bottom one-third of counties in terms of pay. The county attorney, auditor, recorder and treasurer all rank 64th or worse in the state, while the sheriff is 72nd.

For the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, the compensation board recommended anywhere between a 12% and 19% raise for all but the supervisors (6.6%), with the largest going to the sheriff's office to bring it more in line according to statutes that are on the books. In all, the total salary increases recommended by the board is just under $64,000 for elected officials.

"I think this board (of supervisors) has made strides toward getting things better," Webber said. "But we are still very much below where it should be.

"The sheriff here is getting paid less than the Ottumwa Police chief. The duties are a little bit different and the force sizes are different, but not having him paid very close to the chief of police is in clear non-compliance with that statute (Back the Blue), which puts the county at risk."

Supervisor Brian Morgan said the county knows it needs to raise salaries, and acknowledged the county has improved in that area, but other items handed down from the state also swallow up some of that funding.

"We've talked numerous times about unfunded mandates, and then doing something else with the lessening of the levy," he said. "I'm hopeful once we start budget meetings that we'll have a better idea and better insight on what those salaries are going to look like.

"Our main fear was that we were going to have to do some restructuring, or God forbid layoffs, and different things like that."

Webber warned that should the county continue lagging in the salary department, there could be an exodus of employees in the future. Morgan said during a budget overview two weeks ago that money would be tight, and that salaries "could be where they're at."

Because of House File 718, the county is likely having to do more with less as the state tries to get all counties to a $3.50 general levy by 2029.

For the next fiscal year, the state will take 3% off of the county's 6% growth, and has signaled it will not reimburse counties for lost revenue from the various tax credits for veterans and the elderly.

The Wapello County Compensation Board salary recommendations for fiscal year 2025, with statewide ranking, according to Iowa State Association of Counties, in parentheses:

— Attorney (64th): currently makes $107,267.95; recommended increase of 13.96% to $122,174.91.

— Auditor (67th): currently makes $71,614.09; recommended increase of 13.84% to $81,525.47.

— Recorder (66th): currently makes $70,299.42; recommended increase of 11.98% to $79,237.47.

— Treasurer (66th): currently makes $70,760.33; recommended increase of 13.52% to $80,327.08.

— Sheriff (72nd): currently makes $97,710.65; recommended increase of 18.79% to $116,071.69.

— Supervisors (41st): currently make $40,658.25; recommended increase of 6.56% to $43,538.53.

— Chad Drury can be reached at cdrury@ottumwacourier.com, and on Twitter @ChadDrury