Do these superworms hold the future of plastic recycling?
These superworms can turn plastic into a meal – and they could hold a possible solution to plastic recycling in the future.
These superworms can turn plastic into a meal – and they could hold a possible solution to plastic recycling in the future.
Heartbreaking: Missing 3-year-old boy who prompted massive search found dead in a Lowell pond
Her 1985 song “Running Up That Hill” is suddenly topping charts around the world after the Netflix show used it.
Two of Hollywood’s most interesting stars are teaming up for a stage revival 20 years in the making.
A motor vessel ran aground in the Savannah River Tuesday night. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the incident.
An ’80s music icon is topping new charts, thanks to a popular Netflix show. Along with her signature sounds and style, Kate Bush the innovator is also coming into focus.
Fisher-Price has sold more than 17 million of the rockers worldwide since the 1990s, while Kids2 has sold more than 1.8 million since 2012.
As water levels drop at Lake Powell, non-native fish at the surface could soon be ushered through the dam into the Lower Colorado River. Scientists fear the same fish that destroyed native species upstream could soon wreak havoc downstream. (June 14)
Windsor police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly pulled a gun on a woman during an argument over an off-leash dog.
The World Health Organization said it’s creating a new vaccine-sharing mechanism to stop the outbreak of monkeypox in more than 30 countries beyond Africa. The move could result in the U.N. health agency distributing scarce vaccine doses to rich countries that can otherwise afford them. To some health experts, the initiative potentially misses the opportunity to control monkeypox virus in the African countries where it’s infected people for decades, serving as another example of the inequity in vaccine distribution that was seen during the coronavirus pandemic.
STORY: The seizure took place in the port city of Cartagena when officers discovered a container with frozen, ready-to-fry potato and yucca bags meant to be shipped to European ports, such as Lisbon and Valencia.Alarms were raised when the bags they were found in had no expiration dates.Authorities said traffickers used hydraulic presses to shape the substance.
Scientists are worried two forms of ocean pollution are joining together to form a sort of super pollution. Researchers believe plastics are combining with oil to create a different form of pollution being dubbed "plastitar."
The "Dual-Chemistry" battery pack from Michigan startup ONE pairs two different types of battery cells together, each with a different purpose.
A stylish battery-powered option that can zip across town or go where the streets end.
A woman describes being abused sexually by a Southern Baptist minister, outside the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting in June 2019, in Birmingham, Ala. AP Photo/Julie BennettThe Southern Baptist Convention 2022 annual meeting overwhelmingly voted to approve reforms to address sexual abuse in the denomination. A devastating yearlong investigation had recently documented widespread claims of sex abuse including accusations of rape, cover-ups and gross mistreatment of women seeking justi
The namesake of New Jersey, the five-by-nine-mile island of Jersey is located in the English Channel off the coast of France and is a so-called “peculiar possession” of the British Crown. Neither a part of the United Kingdom nor the European Union, it is accountable to the UK Queen but governs itself.
Israel marked a major escalation in its years-long campaign of airstrikes in Syria, carrying out an attack last week that shut down the country’s main civilian airport in Damascus as Israel steps up efforts to stop Iranian weapons shipments to Hezbollah. Commercial flights were still halted at Damascus International Airport five days after Friday’s pre-dawn airstrikes smashed into its runways, leaving multiple craters, and damaged the air control tower and other buildings.
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, ye-ye-ye-ye-ye-ye-ye-yeah!View Entire Post ›
New York City police are investigating an anti-Asian assault in Manhattan amid a rise in hate crimes across the U.S.
This story began with the fact that in April, volunteers noticed the products of the French manufacturer Thales in Russian military equipment – the T72B3 tank and the BMD-4 "Bakhcha" infantry fighting vehicle. Both combat vehicles used foreign thermal imaging sighting systems.
If La Niña persists, it may be only the third 'triple-dip' since 1950.