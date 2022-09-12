SuperZoo’s Pet Industry Trends to Keep Your Furry Family Member Healthy, Happy, & Well Fed

Media tour conducted live from the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas at SuperZoo, pet retail’s largest event in North America

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://youtu.be/SKpjM6ek9w4

Today more than ever, pets are considered part of the family and the work-from-home lifestyle has brought on a new generation of pet owners. Pets are wellness companions, protectors and best friends—sometimes all three. With an increased interest in bonding with pets, wanting to keep them active, and seeking solutions to extend pets’ lives, the pet product industry is booming!

The rise in pet spending is not limited to just food and treats; the growing number of trending pet products has branched out to cover pet health and wellness, grooming, and advancements in products featuring automated and artificial intelligence technologies like smart litter boxes, microchip pet doors and fitness tracking apps.

So, what are the latest wellness products that can help your pet thrive? What high tech solutions are available for your furry family member?

A nationwide media tour was conducted to get a sneak peek of the latest pet products that will be hitting retail shelves later this year, live from the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas at SuperZoo, the pet industry’s largest and most comprehensive pet retail event in North America, which is produced by World Pet Association, the nations oldest and most trusted association within the pet industry.

