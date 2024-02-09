Supes ratify emergency proclamation

Feb. 8—The Sutter County Board of Supervisors ratified a local emergency proclamation on Thursday morning in response to county-wide damage caused by high winds during a storm caused by an atmospheric river on Sunday night.

Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith issued the proclamation on Monday night after a series of extraordinary storm conditions brought local flooding, widespread power outages and safety and property issues. The storm lasted through Monday bringing 50 mile per hour winds and significant rainfall that brought local rivers to monitor stage and possibly flood stage, county officials said.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for several counties in southern California to support storm response and recovery efforts. The Board of Supervisors had seven days to ratify the local emergency proclamation, which opens access to state and federal resources, if necessary.

According to county officials, high winds left 10,500 homes and businesses without power Sunday night and Monday morning. As of Thursday morning, 167 Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) customers are still without power, Emergency Operations Manager Zachary Hamill said. PG&E has continued to work on restoring power for customers.

In addition to mass power outages, several county roads were closed due to flooding and a Yuba City man was killed after a "very large redwood tree" fell on him, according to police. Investigators with the Yuba City Police Department believe that the man identified as 82-year-old David Gomes climbed onto a ladder in an attempt to clear the tree from his home.

According to Sutter County Development Services, 11 roads remain closed as of press time on Thursday due to flooding, downed trees and powerlines, or failed drainage pipes. This includes Franklin Road, Hughes Road and Sacramento Avenue, three of the four roads spanning across the Sutter Bypass. Gates remain closed on lower Pass Road due to flooding, but portions of the road appear to be open based on a county road closure map. Riego road was also closed from Pacific Avenue to Pleasant Grove Road because of an accident on Thursday.

"With this type of emergency, it's sad that we lost a life during that time. By declaring this emergency proclamation, we chose to deal swift action and to protect the citizens of Sutter County and the community as a whole," District 2 Supervisor Dan Flores said.

According to Hamill, residents who experienced property damage exceeding $10,000 as a result of the storm could get a suspension on their property taxes.

"For property damage at or above $10,000, if it's related to some kind of natural disaster like a tree falling through the house, and if it's not tied to a local proclamation but a natural occurrence, you can report that for up to one year to the assessor's office and they will suspend your property tax until it's fully repaired. Then it will come back as your baseline property tax," Hamill said.

Smith has worked closely with the Sutter County sheriff, fire chief, emergency operations manager, director of Health and Human Services, and other local agencies in determining the necessity of proclaiming a local emergency. He is also in contact with the city managers for Live Oak and Yuba City to keep their governing bodies apprised of the proclamation and emergency activities.