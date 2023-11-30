Supes review 99, Oswald improvements; Budget adjustments approved for new Sutter County fire engines

Nov. 29—The Sutter County Board of Supervisors reviewed a previously presented report regarding the intersection improvement project on Highway 99 and Oswald Road.

Multiple development projects have been discussed to improve traffic control at this intersection in response to numerous complaints of truck traffic near Oswald Road in Yuba City as well as an increase in accidents involving heavy-duty trucks.

From information previously available to the Appeal, a total of 72 traffic collisions have been recorded between S. Walton Avenue, Franklin Road and Oswald Road between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2021. Of these crashes, 10 were a result of DUIs involving alcohol or drugs. Out of the total collisions from this time frame, three resulted in a fatality and 62 caused minor to visible injuries, the Appeal previously reported.

Sutter County Public Information Officer Chuck Smith previously said that improvements at the Highway 99 and Oswald intersection have been a focus of the Sutter County Board of Supervisors since October 2018 when the board awarded a contract to a transportation consultant to study the intersection and identify improvement alternatives.

According to county officials, the Department of Development Services has met with Caltrans Traffic Operations personnel many times in recent years to discuss current and planned developments for the intersection. The project development team considered placing a roundabout in this intersection, but determined that installing a synchronized traffic signal was the preferred improvement option.

Development Services Director Neal Hay said that the updated construction cost of the traffic signal alternative is $12.1 million with Caltrans' share being $10.6 million and Sutter County's contribution being $1.5 million.

The county's projected total cost for the preliminary design, environmental permitting, and construction of the intersection improvements is approximately $2.7 million, officials said.

"Caltrans has picked up the design, and they have gotten to the point where they will be ready for construction in summer 2024," Hay said. "In order to address some concerns and improve the operation of the signal, they are actually linking the traffic lights to the signals at Barry Road, which is just one intersection northward."

Caltrans also installed some safety features at the Highway 99 and Oswald intersection earlier this year. Northbound and southbound motorists approaching this intersection now see flashing amber beacons over the roadway and signage alerting drivers about vehicles turning onto Oswald and entering the highway from the county road.

According to a study conducted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, intersection warning systems featuring flashing beacons and cross traffic ahead signs reduce speeds on the main highway by an average of 4.5 mph.

New fire engines

The Sutter County Board of Supervisors approved a budget adjustment for fire departments in County Service Areas C and D on Tuesday in order to purchase two additional wildland quick attack fire engines.

Both service areas, which cover East Nicolaus and Pleasant Grove, requested $15,600 to pay for additional engine equipment.

According to Sutter County Fire Chief John Shalowitz, the Board approved the purchase of these engines in November 2022, but the total price to complete the engine has changed due to increased construction and design costs from the manufacturer.

Shalowitz said that this order change will have no impact on the county's general fund and will be purchased out of the County Service Area's fund balance. He anticipates that the fire engines will be completed by the end of the year.