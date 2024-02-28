Suppelsa's surprise return to the anchor desk
One of the potential models for a new College Football Playoff may be emerging.
You'll be sitting pretty (and comfortably) with this gel-enhanced helper.
HP missed estimates on its first quarter revenue, as the PC market continues to struggle.
On Tuesday, Mecole Hardman ripped the Jets for their lack of winning culture and direction offensively.
While making the doc, Williams’s behavior became increasingly “erratic” and the filmmakers found themselves trying to figure out: “What's really going on here?” as Williams was isolated from her family and not getting adequate care.
The beleaguered beer giant is looking to move past its troubles, while working on a new contract with its US brewery workers.
If a team like the Falcons or Vikings wants to trade up in the draft to get a top quarterback prospect, it will have to pay a massive price.
Apple’s secretive car project died without ever seeing the light of day. Neither has Apple, apparently. Dozens of contemporaneous reports over that span clued the public into the vague outlines of what Tim Cook was trying to accomplish.
You can grab a three-pack of Google’s Nest Cam Indoor / Outdoor for $100 off. Best Buy is offering the battery-powered security cameras for nearly a record-low price. The cameras record in 1080p HDR with night vision and magnetic mounting, making your home security setup as close to painless as possible.
Lathering up too little — or too much — can leave skin vulnerable, experts say.
Cuts to Techstars’ staff and its decision to shutter certain accelerators came after it missed its 2023 revenue goals, according to documents outlining its preliminary 2023 results viewed by TechCrunch. Techstars also lost millions of dollars more by year’s end (in adjusted EBITA) than it had anticipated it would, additional documents that discussed mid-year performance outlined. Techstars recently shut its Boulder and Seattle accelerators after pausing its Austin-based program.
Apple CEO Tim Cook is promising that Apple will "break new ground" on GenAI this year. Cook made the pronouncement during the company's annual shareholders meeting today, which came in the same week the company reportedly scuttled its multibillion-dollar, decade-long plan to build an EV. Apple, unlike many of its Big Tech rivals, has been slow to invest in -- and ramp up -- GenAI.
J.D. Power's U.S. Automotive Forecast for February predicted that automaker incentive spending would grow to $2,565, a notable improvement over last year's numbers.
Panic just held a games showcase for its portable Playdate console and announced a March 12 release date of Lucas Pope’s Mars After Midnight. Pope also made Papers, Please and Return of the Obra Dinn.
Brake dust buildup can make the paint on your wheels chip off and lead to corrosion and rust. Prevent this with a wheel cleaner made to remove brake dust.
Starbucks who? 'Tastes like I’m drinking a cappuccino from a fancy coffee shop,' says one fan.
Buy early and save: Reviewers say there's no better way to stay comfy during warm-weather lounging.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman catch up on a handful of baseball transactions they missed in February including Clayton Kershaw, Jorge Soler, Brandon Crawford and, of course, an update on the bad uniforms.
Anker currently has an iPhone-exclusive wireless charger with a stand for $34.99 on Amazon
Substack has added a highly requested feature: direct messages.