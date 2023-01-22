Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Schedule: When To Expect February 2023 Payment

eyecrave productions / iStock.com

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive their next payment on February 1, 2023. SSI benefits are usually paid on the first unless the date falls on a weekend, in which case payments will be issued the Friday before. If you don’t receive your SSI payment on the expected date, the Social Security Administration (SSA) says to allow three additional mailing days before contacting Social Security.

SSI benefits are provided to low-income Social Security recipients with a disability. The Social Security Administration oversees the program and provides monthly payments to adults and children with a disability or blindness who have limited income and resources. SSI payments are also made to people 65 and older without disabilities who meet financial qualifications.

The SSA calculates your federal SSI benefit amount by deducting countable unearned and earned income from the maximum federal benefit amount. For 2023, the maximum monthly amount is $914 for an eligible individual, $1,371 for an eligible couple and $458 for an essential person. The maximum SSI amount changes based on annual cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs), which are tied to inflation. The 2023 increase is thanks to an 8.7% COLA announced by the SSA.

An SSI essential person is someone who lives with an SSI beneficiary and provides essential care, according to Benefits.com. For example, this could be a child taking care of a parent or a live-in caretaker for an elderly person. There are strict requirements around the definition of an essential person, so make sure you meet those requirements before applying for SSI benefits.

Some states and U.S. territories supplement the federal SSI benefit with additional payments. The exact amount you receive varies based on your income, living arrangements and other factors. This means that depending on where you live, your monthly benefit amount could be higher. The following states and U.S. territories do not pay a supplement to SSI recipients: Arizona, Arkansas, Mississippi, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Tennessee and West Virginia.

