Supplements and food to boost fertility

Making the decision to start a family is exciting, but it can also be stressful – especially if it takes longer than you’d hoped to conceive. While it’s reassuring to feel that you’re doing all the right things to boost your fertility, there’s so much conflicting and complicated advice that it’s easy to feel overwhelmed.

According to the NHS, most couples will get pregnant within a year if they have regular sex without contraception. However, around one in seven couples has trouble conceiving, with the most common causes including hormonal conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), failure to ovulate, poor quality sperm, as well as factors like age and weight. It’s wise to see your GP if you haven’t conceived after a year of trying (or sooner for women aged 36 and over), but experts agree that there’s plenty you can do to naturally optimise your fertility in the meantime.

“The whole body – including the reproductive system – needs a good supply of vitamins and minerals to function properly,” explains Dr Amin Gorgy, fertility consultant at The Fertility & Gynaecology Academy. “Whether you’re trying to conceive naturally or with fertility treatment like IVF, making beneficial changes to your diet is something you can easily implement at home as soon as you know you want to start trying for a baby.”

Dr Gorgy adds: “Dietary changes and using supplements are just a small part of a much larger picture. Other lifestyle changes, such as regular exercise and the reduction of harmful substances such as alcohol and tobacco, can also increase the chances of conception.”

While we all understand the benefits of eating well, giving up smoking and cutting back on the booze, the efficacy of fertility supplements is harder to prove. “When it comes to supplements, I don’t discourage people from doing what they think is right for them, but I have to be honest that there’s a lack of robust evidence for dosage and measurable effects,” explains Dr Ippokratis Sarris, consultant in gynaecology and reproductive medicine, and director of King’s Fertility. “People can become fixated on taking supplements and end up with a shopping trolley of 101 different kinds, which can become very expensive. Some of these cost £40-£50 per month, which can run into thousands when you’re trying for a few months.”

Do vitamins or fertility supplements actually help couples get pregnant?

There’s reliable evidence that some vitamins and supplements may help you to get pregnant – and deliver a healthy baby. “Taking 400ug of folic acid a day for at least three months before conceiving is known to greatly reduce the risk of the baby having neural tube defects, such as spina bifida,” explains Gorgy. “Vitamin D deficiency has been associated with increased cases of infertility, so taking that in supplement form can also be beneficial for conception.”

Sarris adds: “We know that there are lots of different nutrients required for sperm production, for example, so there is a biological basis for taking supplements, and it’s plausible that they could work – but that’s where the science ends. The difference between men and women from a plausibility point of view is that sperm is constantly produced, so if you change your habits now, there might be an effect on the production of sperm in three to six months.

“With women it’s more difficult because they are born with all the eggs they’re ever going to have: the journey of the egg is the entire lifespan of the woman up to that point. With men, we can look at the sperm and analyse it, but with women it’s very difficult to know if any of these things can and do help. As a result, there’s a grey area in our understanding.”

Risks of fertility supplements: consult your doctor

“Do seek professional advice, as certain supplements can be contraindicated if taken alongside prescription medication,” explains pharmacist Jolanta Borkowska. “As a starting point, I’d also recommend asking your GP for a simple blood test to check your vitamin D, iron and vitamin B12 status.”

What supplements should I take to improve the chances of conception?

“I think it’s reasonable and sensible to take a prenatal multivitamin,” says Sarris. “If you have a very good and balanced diet, you can probably get most of the nutrients you need from food, but we have to be realistic that, thanks to the pressures of modern life, most of us will find it very difficult to achieve this.”

Research indicates that this approach is worthwhile: one study found that women who took six or more multivitamin pills per week had a 41 per cent lower risk of ovulatory infertility than those who didn’t take them.

Fertility supplements for men and women

Multivitamins

“Rather than a generic multivitamin, look for fertility supplements that are specifically formulated for women and men, as these will focus on the nutrients that support conception,” says fertility nutritionist Kirsten Mooring. Both formulations should include zinc, which regulates periods and aids healthy sperm formation; calcium, which supports cell function and sperm motility; and selenium, which aids uterine and testicular function.

Vitamins C and E

“These are antioxidants that can help protect the eggs and sperm from damage caused by oxidative stress – a process that naturally occurs in the body,” explains Alex Allan, registered nutritional therapist and founder of PCOS Clinics. “Although the body produces its own antioxidants, some of us don’t make enough and these vitamins can support this process.”

Probiotics

“The standard western diet is high in sugar, refined carbs, saturated fat, caffeine and alcohol, which can disrupt our fragile gut bacteria and adversely affect our fertility,” says Borkowska. “A healthy gut microbiome is necessary for optimal nutrient absorption, to support the immune system, and for hormone regulation in both men and women.”

Omega-3s

There’s evidence that omega-3 oils can not only increase the chances of conception, but may reduce the risk of miscarriage. For men, research suggests that omega-3 oils can improve sperm count, motility and morphology, as well as improving blood flow to support sexual function.

B vitamins

These play an important role in fertility and conception. Research suggests that vitamin B12 can improve sperm quality, and other studies indicate that it can support ovulation and female fertility, particularly in women with PCOS.

Coenzyme Q10

“This is something the body naturally produces, but production declines with age,” explains Allan. Research indicates that CoQ10 helps to improve egg and sperm quality and boost fertility, so it’s especially useful if you’re an older person trying to conceive.”

Acetyl L-carnitine

Widely used among athletes to boost energy and performance, research shows that this amino acid can also support female fertility and improve male reproductive health.

Fertility supplements for women

There’s no need to take a handful of supplements each day if you look for a prenatal supplement that contains the following:

Folic acid

This reduces the risk of neural tube defects.

Iron

Research indicates that 96 per cent of women of reproductive age have iron and folate levels that are lower than the recommended amounts to support a healthy pregnancy – and this is a particular issue now that more of us are moving towards plant-based diets. Studies suggest that iron deficiency is associated with infertility, so supplementation can improve the chances of conception.

Iodine

Sophie Medlin, director and specialist dietitian at CityDietitians, says: “In the UK, 77 per cent of women of childbearing age aren’t getting enough dietary iodine, which is linked to the reduced intake of dairy milks (previously one of our biggests source of iodine) and replacement of these with plant-based milks. Iodine is essential for conception and vital for healthy pregnancies so a supplement containing iodine is a great idea.”

In addition, some women may benefit from a targeted approach to support underlying health issues. Alex Allan says: “PCOS is the most common cause of infertility in the UK, and I often recommend a supplement called myo-inositol to women who are affected, as this can help to regulate periods and ovulation.”

Kirsten Mooring agrees. She says: “Myo-inositol is well evidenced in supporting PCOS because it helps with blood sugar balance. But it can be counterproductive for women who don’t have PCOS – so not all supplements are for everybody.”

Finally, L-arginine is an amino acid shown to improve blood flow and circulation to the uterus, helping to prepare the lining of the womb for implantation. However, Jolanta Borkowska advises caution. She says: “There is inconsistent scientific evidence about the effectiveness of L-arginine and its impact on egg and embryo quality.”

Fertility supplements for men

Along with a male fertility supplement, research suggests that the following supplements may benefit sperm quality:

L-citrulline:

This amino acid supports cardiovascular function and improves blood flow – including erectile function. Recent research also suggests that it may improve sperm quality.

Vitamin C

Studies have shown that this can increase sperm count, motility, and morphology.

Lycopene

In one study, lycopene supplementation increased sperm motility by 54 per cent.

