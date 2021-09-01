Supply bottlenecks slow German factory growth to six-month low -PMI

FILE PHOTO: A steel worker of Germany's industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG stands a mid of emitting sparks of raw iron from a blast furnace at Germany's largest steel factory in Duisburg
·2 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German manufacturers struggled to meet strong demand for industrial goods in August as supply shortages for raw materials and components such as semiconductors continued to hold back production and push up prices, a survey showed on Wednesday.

IHS Markit's final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing, which accounts for about a fifth of Europe's biggest economy, fell to 62.6 from 65.9 in July.

That was the lowest in six months but still comfortably above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

The German economy rebounded in the second quarter with a growth rate of 1.6% compared to the previous three months as an easing of COVID-19 curbs spurred consumers to dip into record savings piled up during the winter lockdown.

The government expects the economy to grow 3.5% this year and 3.6% next, though supply bottlenecks and rising COVID-19 cases are leading companies to take a dimmer view.

Corporate efforts to increase industrial production in light of vibrant demand were often hampered by supply shortages for basic materials and intermediate products, the survey showed.

"Growth in output has now fallen behind that of new orders to an extent previously unseen in over 25 years of data collection," IHS Markit economist Phil Smith said.

The supply bottlenecks led to rising backlogs of work, falling stock levels and acute price pressures across Germany's large manufacturing sector. Among the items most often reported by survey participants as having risen in price were aluminium, electronics, plastic, steel and timber.

The supply problems and related price pressures also clouded the outlook in manufacturing, with the sub-index on firms' optimism about future activity falling to its lowest level since last October, the survey showed.

"Still, many goods producers are hopeful that conditions will have improved come next summer, and a further steep rise in employment levels shows that efforts are still being made to expand capacity and prepare for higher output in the future," Smith said.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • French manufacturing growth eases in August, beats flash estimate -PMI

    French manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in six months in August as shortages of materials and transportation delays continued to weigh, a monthly business survey showed on Wednesday. Data compiler IHS Markit said its final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 57.5 points from 58.0 in July – its lowest reading since February's 56.1. "Economic conditions in France's manufacturing sector remain strong as we head towards the end of the third quarter, although further slowdowns in the rate of output and new order growth suggest we're well past the peak" said IHS Markit senior economist Joe Hayes.

  • World's Largest Aircraft Lessor Expands Globally To Meet Capacity Demand

    Even as retail stores across the nation reopen and compete with e-commerce sales, e-commerce continues its fight upward. According to data from the National Retail Federation, the positive year-over-year growth of U.S. online sales in 2021 will sit between 18% and 23%, contributing to overall retail sales growth of up to 13.5%. In an interview with FreightWaves, Mike Berger, chief commercial officer for Ohio-based Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), spoke candidly about the growth of e-commerce

  • Aluminum Halts Surge After Warning on Demand Destruction

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum steadied -- after surging to the highest since 2011 on Tuesday -- as a Chinese industry group warned the metal’s dramatic rally wasn’t supported by market fundamentals and could deter buyers.Supply isn’t in a notable shortfall and consumption isn’t strong enough to warrant such high prices, the China Nonferrous Metals Association said in its newsletter. Aluminum may retreat quickly once the high prices impact demand and substitutions emerge, it said. The metal has jumped

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Gain on Reopening Optimism: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures rose with European equities Wednesday as investors bet on a resilient economic recovery from the pandemic. Treasury yields rose.S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were in the green following a month in which the S&P 500 notched up a dozen record closes. The Stoxx Europe 600 bounced back from Tuesday’s losses, with travel companies and retailers that benefit from economic reopenings leading a 0.8% advance.Equity investors continue to demonstrate faith in the durabil

  • China beats Taiwan to the punch in announcing new vaccine delivery

    BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -China beat Taiwan to the punch on Wednesday in announcing the delivery timetable for a highly politicised order of COVID-19 vaccines from BioNTech SE, saying the first 932,000 shots would arrive on the Chinese-claimed island on Thursday. Taiwan has blamed China for blocking an original order from the German firm earlier this year - charges Beijing has angrily denied. Taiwan's government subsequently allowed major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn - formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd - as well as its high profile billionaire founder Terry Gou, along with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, to negotiate on its behalf for the vaccine.

  • One drag on Nigeria’s GDP growth has nothing to do with the pandemic

    Nigeria's telecom sector is a case study for how poorly-timed policies can impact an economy’s ability to recover from shocks.

  • China's factory activity contracts for first time since April 2020

    The slowdown in the manufacturing sector underscores the fragility of the ongoing economic recovery and the impact of strict coronavirus curbs in the country, backing expectations Beijing will roll out more support measures to revitalise growth. Two separate official surveys released on Tuesday showed China's factory activity grew at a slower pace, while the services sector slumped into contraction. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.2 last month, from 50.3 in July, breaching the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction.

  • China’s Economy Takes Hit from Delta Virus as Services Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.China’s economy took a knock from the delta virus outbreak in August, adding to signs of a slowdown in growth in the second half of the year and fueling speculation of more central bank support.The official purchasing managers surveys showed the services industry contracted for the first time since February 2020 as consumers cut back on spending and travel amid new virus curbs. The manu

  • China’s Services Sector Plummeted in August to Lowest Level Since Early in Pandemic

    The weakening in China’s services and manufacturing for August represents more gloom for China’s faltering economic recovery.

  • Increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations sparking new procedures, concern from Colorado health systems

    An increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Colorado is prompting new concern and procedures from hospital systems statewide.

  • China’s Corn-Buying Binge May Fall Short as Bumper Harvest Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s record corn-buying spree -- a cornerstone of its trade deal with the U.S. -- may be running out of steam, with risks growing that imports by the top buyer will fall short of U.S. official estimates. The domestic harvest season is looming and China is expecting a bumper crop after farmers sharply boosted corn planting this year. This is already starting to weigh on Chinese corn prices, narrowing the gap with overseas prices and hurting the attractiveness of imports, accordi

  • These are the 23 highest quality new cars, trucks and SUVs of 2021, according to J.D. Power

    Ram was the highest quality brand of 2021, while Hyundai had the most vehicles win their categories in J.D. Power's 2021 Initial Quality Study.

  • China’s environmental goals are driving aluminum prices to a 10-year high

    Aluminum prices have jumped to the highest in 10 years, driven skyward in part by a crackdown on energy usage in China. It’s been a different story for companies like Reynolds Consumer Products—the kitchen-wrap maker’s CFO recently told analysts that it’s facing hundreds of millions of dollars in increased costs from higher prices for resin and aluminum. Heineken’s CFO says commodity costs including aluminum have shot up “very, very materially in the last couple of months.”

  • A third of UC nurses polled say they'd quit over vax mandate

    Despite a looming deadline to prove they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs, a new survey conducted by an Ohio nurses union suggests a significant number of nurses at one local hospital would rather quit than be required to get their shots.

  • The face of America's auto industry is changing

    Data: Bureau of Economic Analysis; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosForeign automakers and suppliers now employ more U.S. workers than domestic carmakers do, according to fresh data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Why it matters: The American auto industry is not the Detroit-based monolith it used to be. The shifting landscape now counts Chrysler as part of the Dutch giant Stellantis and Tesla as one of America's Big Three. Meanwhile, global carmakers and suppliers have been steadily expanding

  • Oil Ticks Higher as Traders Count Down Final Hours to OPEC+ Meet

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as September opened, with traders counting down the hours until an OPEC+ meeting that should result in a further rise in output.West Texas Intermediate was up 0.9% after losing more than 7% in August, the biggest monthly decline this year. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia are expected to ratify a plan to add 400,000 barrels a day in October, wagering that the market can absorb the extra flows as demand recovers from the cor

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Grind Higher

    The S&P 500 has gone back and forth over the last couple of sessions, with more of an upward tilt than anything else.

  • Hurricane Ida shuts down refineries — here's what it means for gas prices

    Hurricane Ida is likely to lead to some increase in gasoline prices, but nothing dramatic, analysts say.

  • New Orleans could be without power for weeks

    Hurricane Ida has left over 1 million homes and businesses without power, mostly in Louisiana, after making landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm on Sunday.Driving the news: Ida also greatly disrupted Gulf of Mexico and Gulf coast oil-and-gas and petrochemical operations, but the full scope of the damage — and environmental hazards — will take time to assess.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: All of New Orleans lost power last night afte

  • China Game Stocks in U.S. Fall on Beijing’s Latest Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese gaming stocks listed in the U.S. came under pressure once again on Monday after regulators in Beijing cut back the amount of time children can play online each week to just three hours.American depositary receipts of gaming giant NetEase Inc. plunged as much as 8.8%, while Tencent Holdings Ltd. -- which gets about a third of its revenue from video games -- dropped 1.1% on the day. Other gaming-related stocks also closed lower with Bilibili Inc. losing 1.6% and Huya Inc. fa