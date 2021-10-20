Supply chain bottleneck hurting U.S. businesses
Amid a nationwide shortage of truck drivers and warehouse workers, one business owner in Colorado says he is facing a 40% decline in sales this year. Carter Evans has the latest on the shipping delays.
In a grassy plain in South Africa, once the world's largest gold producer, prospectors have stumbled upon a new treasure: helium.
A Spanish court has shelved a lawsuit against American treasure hunters that accused them of having destroyed an underwater archaeological site when they looted a sunken galleon for tons of precious coins over a decade ago. In 2007, the Florida-based Odyssey Marine Exploration scooped up over half a million silver and gold coins from the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean when it discovered a sunken Spanish galleon. Spain disputed the company's claim to the treasure, which was worth an estimated $500 million.
"I ended up leaving when I was asked to move my root canal because my boss wanted me to get some work done for her."View Entire Post ›
OUTSIDE THE BOX It’s embarrassing to admit in a public forum that I failed at retirement. But I’m doing so — because I think people can learn from me, and thereby avoid making the same mistakes. I spent my entire 38-year career in the banking industry.
China is pressuring US companies to accept payments in digital yuan at the Winter Olympics, according to the FT.
Almost 100 million people are making a huge mistake when it comes to retirement planning. A recent Nationwide Financial study found that around 40% of adults across America believe that Social Security benefits alone should be sufficient to live on. Future retirees anticipating they can rely solely on Social Security will likely be surprised to find out how low their benefits end up being once they start getting their checks.
Japan's Nippon Steel Corp is suing customer Toyota Motor Corp to stop it manufacturing and selling vehicles that contain specialised steel made by rival supplier Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) of China, which it is also suing. It highlights the high stakes for materials producers as technology transforms the auto industry and comes as Japan is increasingly concerned about safeguarding supply chains and intellectual property. Nippon Steel is suing Toyota and Baosteel in a Tokyo court for patent infringement, seeking 20 billion yen ($176 million) in damages from each.
Facebook prepares to use Big Tobacco's 1 weird trick
Activist investor Engine No. 1 in May shocked the oil-and-gas industry when three of its four nominees were elected to the board by Exxon shareholders, who were frustrated by weak returns and the company's flagging attention to climate concerns. The board members expressed concerns about some projects, including a $30 billion liquefied natural gas development in Mozambique and another multibillion-dollar gas project in Vietnam, the WSJ report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Exxon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Amazon and Coca-Cola have resorted to using ships designed to carry timber or steel pipes to cope with a shortage of container shipping capacity during the worldwide supply chain crisis.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai told WSJ that business leaders should embrace the idea that employees "want to have a say in where they work."
The lack of new machinists and other skilled workers in highly technical manufacturing trades has been an issue for decades. Smith & Wesson's planned move from Springfield to Tennessee is being seen as an opportunity by come companies.
Manufacturers are rushing to replenish chip stocks depleted during coronavirus pandemic factory curbs - not least automakers who earlier cancelled orders expecting poor demand. At factories in Malaysia, operators like chip packaging firm Unisem say that drive is leading buyers that sell chips on to auto and electronics manufacturers to become willing to sign up for big price hikes, some even asking for as many assembled chips as plants can produce - whatever the cost. But Malaysia's chip assembly industry, accounting for more than a tenth of a global trade worth over $20 billion, warns that shortages - exacerbated by years of under-investment in basic chip production, while high-end semiconductors were favoured - will last at least two years.
Employers are struggling to hire with some news outlets dubbing 2021 being the year of the "Great Resignation." But there's a silver lining to this pain, one company head says.
More than a year and a half into the "new normal," restaurants and grocery stores are still struggling with shortages and delays when it comes to the supply of basic goods. While there's plenty of...
Southwest Airlines' unvaccinated workers with a pending exemption will no longer be put on unpaid leave if they don't get vaccinated by the December deadline.
The actions are based on an increase in number of reports ranging from years ago to the present, Activision said in a letter to employees. The owner of "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush" franchises added it would expand its ethics and compliance team in order to create a "more accountable workplace and culture".
Walmart Inc. said Tuesday it will create 400 new full-time jobs in South Carolina as it has selected Spartanburg County for a new high-tech grocery distribution center. The discount retail giant's stock rose 1.8% in premarket trading. The new center, with more than 720,000 square feet, will be its largest grocery distribution center, and is set to open in 2024. It will rely on employees, automation technology, robotics and machine learning to process fresh and frozen groceries. "Walmart's high-t
Top reasons that tech workers may quit include limited career progression and the working hours, per the survey of 1,200 people.
Someone who is reaching retirement age today but who didn't start saving until the age of 40 is probably following advice from the mid-1990s -- around the time that floppy disks were being phased out....