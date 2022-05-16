Supply Chain Guru Andy Campion Offers a Peek Behind the Curtain

Jean E. Palmieri
·6 min read

Technology is the connective tissue that keeps a company running.

So says Andy Campion, chief operating officer of Nike Inc., who navigates the company’s enormous and exceedingly complex global supply chain to ensure the right product winds up in consumers’ hands at the right time.

More from WWD

Even before the pandemic wreaked havoc on manufacturing and the delivery of materials and products, Nike had launched a strategy that it calls the Consumer Direct Offense, Campion said, which focused on key cities, accelerated product creation and mobile shopping.

“We needed to move from focusing on the Olympics and World Cup to more of a relentless flow — a more consumer-focused flow,” he said. “When we think the consumer will be ready for something new, we should have it.”

Then the pandemic hit and the company was faced with unprecedented challenges. “Should we close all our stores?” Campion recalled asking. “And if we’re going to do that, what do we do with our distribution centers? It was reactionary.”

He tasked his team with “looking at that transformational plan to see if we have to do this more immediately.”

The answer was yes.

Although the company had known for a while that everyone from kids to grandparents were connecting, shopping and buying digitally, the health crisis amplified this channel choice. And with all stores closed, Nike’s entire business was now digital.

Since Nike started out as a wholesaler 50 years ago, the company’s supply chain had been largely set up to service other retailers. “But what we realized is, we’re going to need to transform — not only go direct, but transform our supply chain, because our supply chain to that point was largely set up for wholesale,” Campion said.

So instead of using its national distribution center in Memphis, Tenn., as a centralized shipping source to service Foot Locker, Dick’s Sporting Goods and other retailers, Nike tripled its digital distribution capability at that facility as it sought to build a “digital-first supply chain at scale,” Campion said.

It also opened regional service centers in the U.S. and Europe to fulfill newly implemented features such as curbside pickup or buy online, pick up in store and no rush shipping to emphasize sustainability. These include centers in Los Angeles, Bethlehem, Pa., and Madrid, with Dallas coming on board later this year. The goal is to get product in customers’ hands within four days or less.

“We said we’ve really got to accelerate our technology transformation, our technologies are too fragmented,” he explained. The company needs platforms that more effectively connect all its parts, whether that’s inventory in stores, on apps or purchased through mobile devices.

Campion used this analogy to explain the thinking: “Sometimes when you think about things like supply chain and technology, it’s like the power company. I don’t know how it works, but I’m pretty ticked off when it goes out.”

So to further its efforts, Nike last month said it will open a technology center in Atlanta next year with a focus on logistics and supply chain, cybersecurity and the exploration of artificial intelligence and machine learning — two emerging areas in which it has begun dabbling.

“At Nike, adversity has always been a catalyst for innovation and fueled our competitive separation, and the past two years have been no different,” Campion said. “The challenges and constraints imposed by the pandemic have driven our teams to transform how we serve consumers through the implementation of new technology platforms, automation and process improvement in our operations.”

Using AI and machine learning, Nike is leveraging technology to deliver more quickly and precisely without compromising sustainability, the company said. Within its distribution centers, Nike is also using more than 1,000 “cobots” (collaborative robots) to aid employees in the sorting, packing and movement of products, increasing speed of processing.

For the new center, Atlanta was chosen in part for its wealth of engineering talent, Campion said, as well as the fact that it is an “epicenter of sport, culture and diversity.”

He continued: “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized just like most things in the world, when you say supply chain, it’s not a conveyor belt, it’s people, it’s millions of people. And when you say technology, it’s not a computer, it’s thousands of engineers who are writing code and testing code and implementing it. So the whole idea was, if we’re going to be great at digitally transforming this company, it’s going to start with talent.”

Campion said that despite the well-publicized global supply chain issues that have handcuffed much of the industry for months, Nike is hanging tough. “On the one hand, the supply chain is more productive than ever in the amount of goods being produced — I think it was up 8 percent last year and that’s not in price, that’s in units. Demand is incredibly strong and we’ve got three to four times greater digital commerce distribution capability than we had two years ago.”

He said since Phil Knight founded the company a half century ago, “he’s always wanted to build the greatest, most enduring company — the greatest in all facets, not just financial, but impact on the world. When we look at the next 50 years, we’ve got to be driving an end-to-end transformation that extends beyond our enterprise and into our ecosystems.” That includes addressing everything from social injustice to climate change — anything that can impact consumers’ abilities to play sport.

Returning to the supply chain, Campion said that although Nike’s finished-goods factories are dedicated almost exclusively to creating Nike product, they haven’t been immune to labor and raw materials shortages. This has led to increased shipping times from Asia to the U.S. by around four to six weeks, he said. Although better than many other companies, which are running a month behind that number, it’s still not ideal.

“We might be in the kind of 80-day lead time where we would ideally be in the 40s. The industry is more like 120 days lead time into the U.S.,” he said.

Outside the U.S., Campion said the company is moving toward expanding the countries where it sources product. With footwear, for example, 45 to 50 percent of product is made in Vietnam and 15 percent in China.

“We want to be more agile and resilient,” he said. “And so that means diversifying where we make product. We’re looking at a range of different countries like India, which is potentially a big opportunity.”

So with manufacturing as well as distribution, where it has been hampered by the logjam at the ports in Long Beach, Calif., he said, “what we’re realizing is that the single points of scale aren’t sustainable going forward.”

What is paramount, he said it making sure Nike delivers the right product to its customers at the right time.

“This idea of right product — both the specific styles as well as volume — right place and right offer is increasingly an end-to-end supply chain issue,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Coal and Gas Power Plummets as Covid Zero Hammers Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s electricity output plummeted last month as virus restrictions in Shanghai and other parts of the country pummeled economic activity from factory floors to steel mills and shopping malls.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow Omicron Infection

  • Walmart Anticipates a Store Manager Shortage Despite $200,000-a-Year Pay

    Many managers leading the company’s roughly 4,700 U.S. stores have been in their roles for at least a decade, and Walmart executives say they need to find a new generation to replace them.

  • Why I moved to Texas

    Meet the faces of the California exodus to Texas

  • What made America’s Covid death toll even worse: the gnawing pain of human separation

    From social distancing to vaccine disputes to the inability to be with loved ones in their final hours, isolation was a key symptom of the pandemic A woman who died of Covid-19 lies in an open casket during a socially distanced viewing in Freehold, New Jersey, in June 2020. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images In the middle of the night on 20 August last year, Gordon Robertson received a phone call from the Florida highway patrol. The officer had pulled over his brother, Bruce, who was disoriente

  • Eli Lilly, Albemarle Lead Five Ways To Play A Stock Market Rally

    Eli Lilly and Albemarle lead five stocks that have shown resilience amid the sell-off and may be poised to lead the way forward.

  • Asian markets mixed on weaker China economic data, U.S. recession worries

    Asian shares were trading mixed Monday, as investors eyed disappointing economic data from China as well as surging energy costs and prospects for interest-rate hikes in the U.S.

  • Workers to spilt $600,000 after South Carolina tip pool ruled illegal

    A restaurant in South Carolina has been ordered to pay more than $600,000 to nearly 100 workers who were forced to share their tips, the U.S. Department of Labor has ruled.

  • If you think gas prices are bad, diesel is in its worst crisis since the 1970s and has even raised fears of localized rationing

    "The markets are telling us there's a shortage. This is a tailwind for inflation. We're demanding more diesel than anyone can supply."

  • A severe pilot shortage in the U.S. leaves airlines scrambling for solutions

    The United States is facing its worst pilot shortage in recent memory, forcing airlines to cut flights just as travelers are returning after more than two years of the pandemic.

  • How China's rigid Covid-19 policy paralyses its manufacturing heartland

    For the past six weeks, Zhao Xubing has been mostly confined to his home in Zhangjiagang, a county-level city of 1.4 million people in eastern China's Jiangsu province. The truck driver, who earns 5,500 yuan (US$818) a month delivering fabricated metal products between Zhangjiagang and nearby cities such as Kunshan and Taicang, was ordered to stay home to test for Covid-19 every three days, as the Yangtze River Delta area has been caught up in Shanghai's lockdown since April 1. Zhao, his wife an

  • India's Reliance to acquire dozens of brands in $6.5 billion consumer goods play-sources

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's biggest retailer Reliance will acquire dozens of small grocery and non-food brands as it targets building its own $6.5 billion consumer goods business to challenge foreign giants like Unilever, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters. Reliance, run by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, plans to build a portfolio of 50 to 60 grocery, household and personal care brands within six months and is hiring an army of distributors to take them to mom-and-pop stores and bigger retail outlets across the nation, the sources added. The consumer goods push under a vertical named Reliance Retail Consumer Brands will come on top of Ambani's brick-and-mortar store network of more than 2,000 grocery outlets and ongoing expansion of "JioMart" e-commerce operations in India's nearly $900 billion retail market, one of world's biggest.

  • EU Drafts Plan for Buying Russian Gas Without Breaking Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is set to offer its gas importers a solution to avoid a breach of sanctions when buying fuel from Russia and still effectively satisfy President Vladimir Putin’s demands over payment in rubles.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow

  • South African copper thieves are screwing up the future of electric vehicles

    Copper theft in South African mines threatens to cut into the global supply of platinum, a crucial metal for electrifying the auto industry.

  • Empty-Nesters Aren’t Saving for Retirement Like They Promised. That’s a Problem.

    While many parents say they'll catch up on restirement savings when they're done paying for their children's educaiton, research shows that few follow up when the time comes. That threatens the long-term resilience of their nest egg.

  • 3 Retirement Accounts That Run Circles Around a 401(k)

    Not everyone has access to a 401(k) plan, but if you work for a company that offers a 401(k) and a match, it pays to contribute. While 401(k) plans are useful savings tool, they have certain drawbacks -- namely, high fees and limited investment choices. In fact, even if you do have a 401(k), once you've contributed enough to snag your employer match in full, you may want to put your remaining money into one of these accounts instead.

  • Inside the Gold Rush for Butlers and Maids to the Super-Rich

    Photo Illustration by The Daily BeastThere is only one suitable mindset when tending to the ultra-rich, says Ronnie Prassas, a private butler and estate manager for a wealthy client in New York City: “I’m like the yes-man who can get things done.”Once, Prassas recalled, a client wanted to “save a buck” on construction, so he found himself plastering her walls. Another time, he was asked to transport a fleet of luxury cars from Aspen to Beverly Hills. “My boss flew in one of my friends” on a priv

  • Europe Looks To African Gas To Reduce Dependence On Russian Imports

    African nations that have historically been gas suppliers to Europe are well placed to scale up their exports as Brussels looks to reduce its dependence on Russian gas

  • Oil prices slide as investors take profit; supply fear still looms

    Oil prices fell on Monday, paring early gains as investors took profit from a surge in the previous session, albeit in the shadow of supply fear as the European Union prepares an import ban on Russian crude and with limited increase in OPEC output. Brent crude futures were down $1.66, or 1.5%, at $109.89 a barrel at 0356 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped $1.55, or 1.4%, to $108.94 a barrel. Both benchmarks, which jumped about 4% last Friday, earlier climbed by more than $1 a barrel, with WTI reaching its highest since March 28 at $111.71.

  • The EU is drafting a plan to pay for Russian gas without violating sanctions, insiders say

    New guidance could allow gas importers to open a state-owned Gazprombank account and pay in euros or dollars, which would then be converted to rubles.

  • Xcel Energy announces staff changes

    The changes come in wake of two retirements.