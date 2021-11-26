How is the supply chain shortage impacting holiday shopping?
USA Today Reporter Charisse Jones joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss supply chain shortages, the impact on holiday shopping, and tips for shopping smart this season.
The material girl was really feeling herself in her latest photoshoot.
Six other students who watched "Squid Game" were sentenced to hard labor and their teachers may be sent to remote mines, Radio Free Asia reported.
John Schneider starred in "Dukes of Hazzard" as Bo Duke alongside Tom Wopat and Catherine Bach.
Just before Maggie Gyllenhaal told her husband to get into bed with a beautiful and talented woman 13 years her junior, she found herself wondering if it was such a good idea.
The conspiracy theory-loving Colorado Republican tweeted a weird brag about PCR tests, going maskless and soy replacement meat.
UPDATED with WHO news: The U.K. added six African countries to its travel quarantine list on Thursday after a new, potentially more-transmissible variant of Covid-19 was identified there. The BBC said the countries are South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini. Twenty-two positive cases of the variant, which is being called B.1.1.529, have been […]
Princess Victoria, Queen Letizia and more dipped into the royal jewelry vaults for a visit 40 years in the making
NASCAR’s regular season was full of silly season news. Where does that leave Cup Series lineups before 2022?
Whether you're playing football with your friends or participating in an intense trivia night, you might be someone who's always in it to win it. There are also times where a little competition can be good for you. Some people thrive on competition, which helps them perform better both in the workplace and in their personal lives. But while everyone behaves differently in a contest, some competitors are much more ruthless than others. Research conducted by RunRepeat—a review and ranking site tha
The reaction to this incident is more interesting than the ejection itself.
Brooke Shields donned a red swimsuit for a new holiday tradition
Anyone who’s a serious fan of Sonic, or of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, is probably aware of the 1993 event in which a Sonic the Hedgehog float became caught in high winds, struck a lamppost and injured two people. The thing is, despite knowing this happened, we didn’t have any surviving video of the incident.
'I think it is pathetic to isolate a family member for those reasons, but that is a choice they have made.'
A man and a woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition
Tia Mowry is celebrating her mother’s birthday. The twin, who is known as one-half of “Sister, Sister,” made a post showing most of her family […]
Video footage shows a menacing-looking sea creature with a gaping mouth full of fang-like teeth that mysteriously washed ashore alive.
Elizabeth Hurley dons Fendi sunglasses and a striped bikini in a new Instagram pic.
Rivals Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will go head-to-head in The Match V. Heres info on the start time, TV channel, betting odds and more.
A New York state man who pleaded guilty to raping a several teen girls when he was also a teenager won’t spend any time in […]
The Las Vegas Raiders are 5-0 when Derek Carr throws for more than 300 yards.