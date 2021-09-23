Supply chain snarls could cost automakers $210 billion this year, forecast finds

FILE PHOTO: Newly manufactured Ford Motor Co. 2021 F-150 pick-up trucks are seen waiting for missing parts in Dearborn
Joseph White
·2 min read

By Joseph White

DETROIT (Reuters) - Global automakers could lose $210 billion in revenue this year because of supply chain disruptions, nearly double a forecast earlier this year, consulting firm Alixpartners said Thursday.

A shortage of semiconductors is just part of the problem, Alixpartners said in a new forecast. High prices and tight supplies of commodities such as steel and plastic resin are driving up costs and forcing automakers to curtail production.

Automakers are on track to lose production of 7.7 million vehicles in 2021, according to the new forecast. Alixpartners advises automakers on supply chain and other issues.

In May, the firm predicted automakers would lose $110 billion in revenue and fall 3.9 million vehicles short of production plans for the year.

The dour new forecast comes amid warnings from automakers and commercial truck manufacturers that semiconductor shortages and commodity price spikes are not easing as 2021 heads into its final months, as industry executives had hoped they would.

Last week, IHS Markit slashed its global auto industry production outlook for 2021 and 2022.

In the U.S. market, vehicle sales have begun to slow because inventories on dealer lots are around 20 days' supply, less than half the normal levels, said Dan Hearsch, a managing director in Alixpartners auto practice.

"We had originally assumed we would get back to normal and claw back volume" in the fourth quarter, Hearsch told Reuters. "That is not going to happen."

Instead, automakers could have tight inventories until late 2022 or early 2023, he said.

Supplies of semiconductors have been hit in the past few months by a COVID surge in Malaysia https://www.reuters.com/technology/malaysian-chip-makers-still-struggling-meet-demand-association-says-2021-08-26, which has hobbled production at important suppliers.

Backlogs at major U.S. ports are hampering efforts by auto manufacturers to import more plastic resins and steel, he said.

In response, automakers are committing to longer contracts to lock in supplies, buying as much as 40 to 50 weeks in advance, Hearsch said.

"They are signing up for things they would never have done a year ago," he said.

(Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Warns on Food Security as Energy Crunch Hits Fertilizers

    (Bloomberg) -- China once again warned of the impact of skyrocketing energy prices on fertilizer supplies and signaled concern that food security could be affected. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab S

  • Major US-EU meeting threatened by fallout from nuclear submarine deal that blindsided France

    NEW YORK — U.S. diplomats could continue to get the cold shoulder from Europe if President Joe Biden's conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron failed to temper the outrage in Paris over an unexpected Australia-U.S.-U.K. arms deal.

  • Japan's Suga Says China Military Rise Could Threaten Economy

    Sep.23 -- Japan's outgoing prime minister says China’s rapidly growing military influence could present a risk to his country. Yoshihide Suga spoke in an exclusive interview with Bloomberg ahead of his trip to Washington to attend the first in-person leaders’ meeting of Quad nations U.S., Australia, India and Japan that will be held Friday. Dan Ten Kate reports on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • A Climate Reckoning Is Coming for the World’s Government Debt

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- For years climate scientists have warned about the ferocious wildfires and hurricanes that are now overwhelming many communities. Today alarms are ringing about a related financial danger: risks lurking within government bonds, the biggest part of the global debt market.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe

  • Ex-Hedge Fund Manager’s Startup Hits $2 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Advance Intelligence Group, a technology startup led by former hedge fund manager Jefferson Chen, topped $2 billion in valuation after raising more than $400 million from investors led by SoftBank Vision Fund II and Warburg Pincus.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis

  • Arctic Oil and Gas Exploration Is Booming Despite Climate Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil and gas companies are being bankrolled by some of the biggest names in finance to tap the Arctic’s vast natural wealth even as warnings grow about the melting ice cap due to man-made global warming.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic Fia

  • Boeing lifts China jet demand estimate over two decades to $1.47 trln

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Boeing Co raised its forecast slightly on Thursday for China's aircraft demand for the next 20 years, betting on the country's quick rebound from COVID-19 and future growth in its budget airline sector and e-commerce. The 1.2% increase contrasted with the 6.3% growth Boeing forecast last year, which made China a bright spot in the aviation market at the height of coronavirus lockdowns worldwide. Earlier this month, Boeing revised up long-term forecasts for global airplane demand on the back of a strong recovery in commercial air travel in domestic markets like the United States.

  • Business group: China's tech self-reliance plans hurt growth

    The ruling Communist Party’s campaign to tighten control over China’s industries and use less foreign technology is slashing economic growth, a foreign business group warned Thursday. The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China appealed to Beijing to reverse course and open state-dominated markets wider. Its report adds to warnings about the costs of Beijing’s strategy at a time when economic growth is in long-term decline and the workforce is aging and shrinking.

  • Major Evergrande Backer Chinese Estates May Sell Its Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd. sold shares in China Evergrande Group and said it may exit all its holdings, a major withdrawal of support from one of the embattled developer’s long-time backers.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoMerkel

  • California governor signs legislation to protect warehouse workers

    The new provisions require all companies using warehouse labour to disclose productivity quotas to employees and government agencies and bar use of algorithms that prevent employees from taking rests and bathroom breaks, thereby endangering their health and safety, the governor's office said. The California State Senate this month approved the bill in a 26-11 vote. "We cannot allow corporations to put profit over people," Newsom said in a statement, signing the measure into law.

  • Is Chemours (CC) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Income Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 10.21% was recorded by Miller Income Fund’s I-shares for the Q2 of 2021, beating its benchmark, the ICE BofA US High Yield Index, which had […]

  • Biden and Macron will meet in Europe in October following submarine snub, White House announces

    President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron plan to meet in Europe in late October "in order to reach shared understandings and maintain momentum" following the AUKUS nuclear submarine announcement, the White House announced Wednesday afternoon.

  • U.S. court orders Facebook to release records of anti-Rohingya content for genocide case

    The judge in Washingon, D.C, on Wednesday criticized Facebook for failing to hand over information to investigators seeking to prosecute the country for international crimes against the Muslim minority Rohingya, according to a copy of the ruling. Facebook had refused to release the data, saying it would violate a U.S. law barring electronic communication services from disclosing users' communications. A spokesperson for Facebook said the company was reviewing the decision and that it had already made "voluntary, lawful disclosures" to another U.N. body, the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar.

  • European business group calls for China to end self-reliance strategy

    China should abandon a top-level strategy promoted by President Xi Jinping to increase self-reliance, or risk harming innovation and growth prospects, said a European business group on Thursday. "There are troubling signs that China is increasingly turning inwards ... and this tendency is casting considerable doubts over the country's future growth trajectory," the report from the European Chamber of Commerce said. China has been trying to cut its dependence on overseas markets and technology in its long-term development, a shift brought on by a deepening rift with the United States, in a so-called "dual-circulation" strategy.

  • Evergrande seeks to reassure retail investors as key debt deadline looms

    HONG KONG/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group will make it a top priority to help retail investors redeem their investment products sold by the indebted property giant, its chairman said, as uncertainty looms over interest payment due for a dollar bond on Thursday. Hui Ka Yan's statement came after the developer said on Wednesday it had "resolved" a coupon payment on an onshore bond, pushing the company's stock price to its biggest single-day percentage rise since its listing in 2009. Global investors have been on tenterhooks in recent weeks as debt payment obligations of Evergrande, labouring under a $305 billion mountain of debt, triggered fears its malaise could pose systemic risks to China's financial system.

  • Hundreds of Ford India workers protest over planned plant closure

    Hundreds of workers at a Ford Motor Co factory in India's western Gujarat state protested outside the automaker's plant on Tuesday, demanding that the factory's closure plan be scrapped or workers be provided other jobs. The blue-uniformed workers gathered outside what is Ford's car manufacturing and engine-making facility in Gujarat's Sanand city and said the plant's closure planned for the year-end would lead to the loss of their livelihoods. Once upbeat on emerging markets including India, major automakers have recently been shutting up shop https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/ford-wakes-up-badly-burnt-its-india-dream-2021-09-17 in the country due to stagnating sales.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Man shoots cashier dead after being refused service for not wearing a face mask in Germany

    Malu Dreyer, the governor of Rhineland-Palatinate state, said she was ‘deeply shocked’

  • Changing China: Why Xi Jinping is leading a way back to socialism

    China has not been very socialist for years, but the Communist Party looks set to change that.

  • Should poor people have to pay a fee to get their felony record erased in Kentucky?

    Under a 2016 law, judges can expunge certain Class D felonies, but only if the applicant pays hundreds of dollars.