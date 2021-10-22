Supply chain woes put brakes on Europe's top cycle-makers in Portugal

Thomas CABRAL
·3 min read

Europe's leading cycle makers in Portugal are riding a pandemic-driven demand boom, but a supply chain crunch linked to Asia has put the brakes on.

InCycles Bike Group, a flagship in the country's successful export-led manufacturing cluster around the northern town of Agueda, is pushing hard to stay ahead of the peloton.

"We have orders through to mid-2023 but will we be able to meet them?", asks export manager Filipe Mota.

The coronavirus crisis saw people "fighting to get bikes, so we sold a lot," says Mota in the middle of the four assembly lines that employ nearly 200 workers supplying 40 brands.

But, he tells AFP, the "boom in orders" has led to "a shortage of very important spare parts".

Deliveries from mainly Asian suppliers can take up to two or three years, Mota says.

When the company started assembling bicycles for Uber, under the Jump brand which has since been snapped up by Lime, turnover soared from three million euros ($3.5 million) in 2018 to 50 million euros the following year.

The Covid-19 outbreak reduced sales to 37 million euros in 2020, as people initially stayed at home in lockdowns before venturing out and wanting bikes.

They are expected to remain around the same level this year, as the spike in demand led to the shortages.

"If we had the parts, we would easily have made 60 or 70 million euros," Mota boasts. The new factory opened last year with capacity to churn out 250,000 units a year, but expects to close 2021 with nearly 140,000.

- 'Cutting-edge' -

The logistical nightmares are predicted to be over by 2023, which is encouraging Portugal's 8,000 employees in the sector to look forward with optimism.

Since the national association of two-wheel industries ABIMOTA launched an export drive in 2015, cycle sales abroad have almost doubled, hitting 425 millions euros last year.

And for 2021, despite the supply chain woes, they could rise by as much as 30 percent again, according to ABIMOTA general secretary Gil Nadais.

"We have several cutting-edge companies here, some of the best in Europe or the world," he says, citing the first non-Asian firm to manufacture carbon frames, the only factory in the world where robots turn out welded aluminium frames or the world leader in saddles for children.

Portugal produced 2.6 million bicycles last year and virtually all went to export. That puts the country alongside major powers Italy and Germany for cycle exports, according to Eurostat figures.

- Anti-dumping mesures -

About half of the units came from the workshops of RTE, which supplies French sports giant Decathlon and is set to expand its Vila Nova de Gaia factory, close to Porto, and to open at a second site in Poland.

Beyond cheap labour and good traditional skills, the sector has benefited from customs tariffs the European Union has slapped on bikes imported from China.

"Without the anti-dumping measures our sector would not be where it is," says Gil Nadais. He acknowledges that production had begun to grow before the pandemic at a time when it was still falling in the rest of Europe.

According to Kevin Mayne, head of Cycling Industries Europe which represents the cycling industries on the continent, the market should continue to grow about 15 percent by 2030 -- or an extra 10 million units a year.

"The average price of a bicycle, the average use of a bicycle, the penetration of e-bikes… is better in Europe than anywhere else in the world," he says.

"So no matter where you make bikes, you have to be serious about Europe.

"The Portuguese industry and other European clusters should be winners because more companies will probably now decide Europe is a better long term investment."

tsc/bcr/bp/mbx

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Tears Up the Rule Book in the Race to Fix Its Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Drones buzz above traffic-clogged roads in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, as white-capped police officers attempt to manage lines of hundreds of trucks waiting to be loaded with cargoes of coal. Many have been there for days. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyGoogle’

  • Report: Push to ban gas appliances in California based on faulty science

    An ongoing push to ban natural gas appliances in California cites a university and environmental group report that used misleading science to help their argument, according to an industry report.

  • U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe sto

  • It’s Supply Chain ‘Whack-a-Mole’ as Wide Range of Common Foods Face Shortage — Should You Stock Up?

    More than a year and a half into the "new normal," restaurants and grocery stores are still struggling with shortages and delays when it comes to the supply of basic goods. While there's plenty of...

  • Gas prices are at a 7-year high, with one California town reaching a whopping $7.59 per gallon

    In a small California town, gas prices hit $7.59 per gallon this week - more than double the national average, which is at a 7-year high.

  • Biden Says U.S. Gasoline Prices Will Remain High Into 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday night that Americans should expect high gasoline prices to continue into next year because of policies by OPEC and other foreign oil producers. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a C

  • 15 Signs Your Employer Wants You To Retire

    If you're at or nearing retirement age, it's possible your boss wants you to retire, but you just haven't gotten the memo. Some employers take a direct approach when encouraging workers to start their...

  • Exxon board debates dropping several major oil and gas projects - WSJ

    Activist investor Engine No. 1 in May shocked the oil-and-gas industry when three of its four nominees were elected to the board by Exxon shareholders, who were frustrated by weak returns and the company's flagging attention to climate concerns. The board members expressed concerns about some projects, including a $30 billion liquefied natural gas development in Mozambique and another multibillion-dollar gas project in Vietnam, the WSJ report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Exxon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Amazon using ships intended for timber to transport goods

    Amazon and Coca-Cola have resorted to using ships designed to carry timber or steel pipes to cope with a shortage of container shipping capacity during the worldwide supply chain crisis.

  • Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M

    Maricopa County officials approved a settlement Wednesday with a restaurant owner in metro Phoenix who claimed in a lawsuit that then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s office had defamed him and violated his rights about seven years ago when investigating whether employees at his restaurants used fraudulent IDs to get jobs. The $5 million settlement with Uncle Sam’s owner Bret Frimmel came weeks after officials signed off on a separate $400,000 settlement to resolve similar claims brought by Uncle Sam’s manager Lisa Norton. Frimmel and Norton were arrested by Arpaio’s office in January 2014 on employment-related identity theft charges that were dismissed after a judge ruled one of Arpaio’s detective recklessly disregarded the truth in affidavits used to get search warrants and ultimately found that there was no probable cause to back up the warrants.

  • How One Australian Coal Giant Turned China’s Ban Into a Win

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s ban on Australian coal imports has proved a boon for Sydney-listed Coronado Global Resources Inc., one of the world’s top producers of the metallurgical variety that’s key to steelmaking.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces J

  • Dr. Phil and CBS Sued Over Alleged Sexual Assault of Teen at Ranch They Recommended

    Hannah Archuleta, 19, says she was shipped off to the ranch in Escalante, Utah, when she was 17 after appearing on an episode of Dr. Phil

  • When truckers voted to unionize, their employer retaliated with illegal layoffs, judge rules

    Mere weeks after a group of port truck drivers voted to unionize, they opened their mailboxes to find termination notices from their employer. That letter was a violation of federal labor law, a judge ruled Tuesday.

  • ‘Rémy Martin Must be Stopped’: 50 Cent Responds to Rémy Martin Lawsuit After Cognac Brand Accused Rapper of Stealing Bottle Design

    Troll king 50 Cent is known to issue lawsuits against anyone who owes him money. This time, he’s filed a motion on behalf of his […]

  • China is pressing US companies like McDonalds and Visa to accept its e-yuan at the Winter Olympics: report

    China is pressuring US companies to accept payments in digital yuan at the Winter Olympics, according to the FT.

  • Portillo's begins publicly trading shares under ticker PTLO

    Shares of Portillo's begin trading publicly Thursday.

  • California ports, key to U.S. supply chain, among world's least efficient

    Southern California's Los Angeles and Long Beach ports handle the most ocean cargo of any ports in the United States, but are some of the least efficient in the world, according to a ranking by the World Bank and IHS Markit. In a review of 351 container ports around the globe, Los Angeles was ranked 328, behind Tanzania's Dar es Salaam and Alaska's Dutch Harbor. The adjacent port of Long Beach came in even lower, at 333, behind Turkey's Nemrut Bay and Kenya's Mombasa, the groups said in their inaugural Container Port Performance Index published in May.

  • D.C. assistant police chief says she was told to 'have an abortion or be fired'

    “My choice to have a baby was personal, and it should’ve been mine alone and not for an employer ultimatum,” Chanel Dickerson said.

  • Why the supply chain is in crisis, spurring an 'everything shortage'

    Americans seem to be facing shortages at every turn. Here's everything you need to know about what's causing the supply-chain crisis.

  • Coal jobs are nearly gone in West Virginia. It's 'coal culture' that's driving Manchin's resistance to Democrats' clean-energy plans.

    The coal sector has been in decline in West Virginia for decades, but it's a powerful force in the state's identity and politics.