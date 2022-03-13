Supply chains: 'We don't see it actually improving' for months, luxury brand CEO says

Karina Mitchell
·2 min read

A reduction in the backlog of container ships awaiting access to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in California in early 2022 offered hope that supply chain disruptions would sort themselves out sooner rather than later.

That hope is fading.

The optimism was palpable exactly one month ago. Seventy-eight container vessels were waiting to offload goods at the two West Coast ports, a significantly lower number than the peak of 109 vessels waiting for entry in January.

"In terms of the inventory flow, this supply chain situation is going to continue on for at least the next six months," Capri Holdings (CPRI) CEO John Idol said on the global fashion luxury company's most recent earnings call. "We don't see it actually improving. Many of the ports are quite backed up."

Shipping containers and ships are seen at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles on September 20, 2021 amid nationwide supply chain woes. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Shipping containers and ships are seen at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles on September 20, 2021 amid nationwide supply chain woes. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

'Everything is going to go through the roof'

Many U.S. retailers are still waiting for deliveries of spring/summer merchandise, including shorts, sandals and other gear to arrive.

According to the Wall Street Journal, nearly half of the spring line that New York clothing chain Untuckit planned to feature in its March catalog hasn’t yet arrived from Vietnam. Meanwhile, Macy's (M) is facing shortages of women's shoes, handbags, and toys, according to its CEO.

America's trucker shortage is also an issue, meaning that it's taking longer to get goods from the port to their distribution centers, creating a whole new layer thrown into the supply conundrum.

A man watches shopping bags outside Macy&#x002019;s department store during Black Friday sales in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A man watches shopping bags outside Macy’s department store during Black Friday sales in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Supply chain issues created by the pandemic are now exacerbated by global supply chain woes tied to the war in Ukraine. Energy prices are soaring around the world due to the country's conflict with Russia, a major source of oil for various parts of the world.

"This whole supply chain is obviously going to have an inflationary impact on the U.S. economy, but globally, oh my gosh," Kona Haque, ED&F Man head of research, said on Yahoo Finance Live recently. "It's freight, it's the cost of shipping — everything is going to go through the roof."

Karina is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Official: Drone that crashed in Croatia carried a bomb

    Croatia's defense minister says a military drone that apparently flew all the way from the Ukrainian war zone over three European NATO-member states before crashing in an urban zone of the Croatian capital was armed with an explosive device

  • Croatia criticizes NATO after crash of Russian-made drone

    Croatian officials have criticized NATO for what they called a slow reaction to the military drone that apparently flew all the way from the Ukrainian war zone over three alliance member states before crashing in an urban zone of the Croatian capital

  • U.S. gasoline prices edge lower after hitting record high last week

    U.S. gasoline prices at the pump edged lower over the weekend after reaching all-time highs last week following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Retail gasoline prices fell for the second straight day on Sunday to $4.325 per gallon, below a record of $4.331 hit on Friday, according to American Automobile Association data. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February has roiled energy markets worldwide since, bringing more expensive fuel costs to motorists who have also been hit by higher inflation.

  • DOJ: KleptoCapture's goal is 'disruption and discomfort' of Russian oligarchs

    The Biden administration’s new task force targeting Russian oligarchs will go after those “who have assisted the regime responsible for the invasion of Ukraine”

  • Space Forge and Virgin Orbit aim to launch first satellite from UK over summer

    A UK startup and California-based Virgin Orbit have teamed up to launch satellite from Cornwall

  • Czech ministry to order launch of nuclear power plant tender -spokesman

    The Czech Industry Ministry will order next week the launch of a tender for a new unit at the Dukovany nuclear power plant, a spokesman for the ministry said on Sunday. The previous government last year sent security questionnaires to three potential bidders - Westinghouse of the United States, France's EDF and South Korea's KHNP - after candidates from China and Russia were excluded on security grounds. "Industry Minister Jozef Sikela will issue an order next week for the tender for a new unit at Dukovany nuclear power plant," spokesman Vojtech Srnka said.

  • Britons to get 350 pounds a month to open homes to Ukraine refugees

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will pay people to open their homes to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion as the government moves to deflect anger over its response to the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two. The new scheme called "Homes for Ukraine" will let refugees from the war come to Britain even if they do not have family ties, the government said on Sunday. Britain will pay people 350 pounds ($456) a month if they can offer refugees a spare room or property for a minimum period of six months.

  • Fighting rages near Kyiv; Moscow threatens weapons shipments

    Britain's defense ministry said in an intelligence briefing that Russian forces were around 15 miles from Kyiv's center.

  • Filmmaker And Journalist Brent Renaud Killed While Covering War In Ukraine

    UPDATED, with additional details: Documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed when Russian troops opened fire while he was covering the war in Ukraine, authorities said on Sunday. The head of Kyiv’s regional police force, Andriy Nebytov, also said that another journalist was injured. Renaud had done work for The New York Times, but was not […]

  • Ukrainian foreign minister urges West to send more fighter jets

    The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected a proposal from Poland to give the U.S. its fighter jets to then be passed on to Ukraine.

  • Siberian ‘Detour’ Forces Airlines to Retrace Cold War Era Routes

    (Bloomberg) -- Global airlines are going to great lengths to avoid Russian airspace but few to the extent of Finnair Oyj, the flag carrier of Finland. It’s flying thousands of miles around its northern neighbor, retracing routes abandoned decades ago at the end of the Cold War.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Senior U.S., Chinese Officials to Meet MondayUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against Joining NATOMarcos Nears Bo

  • Ocean County Republicans hold annual convention behind closed doors with police guard

    Jack Kelly, president of the Regular Republican Organization of Ocean County, said he disagreed with the decision to have a closed-door convention.

  • Private security CEO on Ukraine evacuations: ‘Conditions on the ground are worsening every day’

    As Russia's invasion of Ukraine intensifies with shelling of cities, the CEO of a private security contractor hired to extract clients from the region is troubled by what he's seeing.

  • Qatari foreign minister to visit Moscow on Sunday, says source

    Qatar's foreign minister will travel to Moscow on Sunday for discussions on the Iran nuclear talks and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a source familiar with the visit said. The source said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, whose gas producing country is a U.S. ally, would meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

  • Russia seeks Indian investment in its oil and gas sector

    Russia urged India to deepen its investments in the sanction-hit country's oil and gas sector, and is keen on expanding the sales networks of Russian companies in Asia's third-largest economy. Russia's economy faces its deepest crisis since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, as the West imposes severe sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Some western allies have encouraged India to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine, after New Delhi abstained from voting against Moscow, a long-standing arms supplier, at the United Nations.

  • How a Chinese tennis star’s disappearance inspired a Hologic sponsorship of WTA

    The medical technology company’s CEO told Yahoo Finance that the sponsorship spawned from the WTA pulling out of China amid the mysterious disappearance of tennis star Peng Shuai.

  • William Barr Says Trump's Not 'My Idea Of A President' Days After Saying He'd Vote For Him

    Barr even said this time around he'd "absolutely" get involved to help a candidate defeat Trump in the primary.

  • Large brawl erupts inside Fashion Fair Mall, resulting in two stabbings

    They were stabbed in the upper body, according to Fresno Police.

  • Pope, in toughest comments yet, calls Ukraine invasion 'armed aggression'

    A sombre Pope Francis on Sunday issued his toughest condemnation yet of the invasion of Ukraine, saying the "unacceptable armed aggression" and "massacre" must stop. The pope has not used the word "Russia" in his condemnations of the war since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on Feb. 24. "The only thing to do is stop this unacceptable armed aggression before it reduces cities into cemeteries," Francis said.

  • Crypto exec: U.S. Labor Department 'is right' about 401(k) warning

    The U.S. Labor Department’s (DOL) stark warning on Thursday to fiduciaries who offer cryptocurrency investments inside 401(k) plans makes sense, one crypto executive told Yahoo Finance.