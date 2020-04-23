Supply Diversification — A Luxury for Luxury?

Click here to read the full article.

The coronavirus moment is turning out to be a watershed moment for fashion. Businesses ranging from fast fashion to luxury are being stress-tested on their models and resilience in every area of their operation. One question that has become the hallmark for businesses during these times of disruption is:

How risk-proof is your supply chain?

On March 8 when Italy’s government put 26 provinces in the country’s northern region under quarantine, it brought to forefront the long-standing dependence luxury fashion supply chains have on Italy. This quarantined area alone was home to more than half the country’s textile and apparel factories. With Italy, France and Spain manufacturing reeling under the fierce impacts of the virus, luxury brands are seeing their supply chain disrupted like never before. This pressure is further exasperated as now their Asian stores are opening and online shopping kept going through the shutdown.

Traditional risk conversations and strategies in fashion supply chains have been more focused on supplier risks than a country or a region risk. And arguably so, as in living memory when has a whole country or region anywhere in the world shut down let alone Western Europe.

Companies usually measure disruption risk in comparison to their home country where the decision-makers sit. The underlying assumption being local conditions being the regular risk of doing business and then they overlay how does an overseas country or supplier compare to that. As this crisis has shown us, even the “strongest can fall.”

In a globalized world where sales are global and supply chains extremely complex there are undeniable heavy global inter-dependencies. A disruption in one country impacts supply chains across the world. It is no longer a factor of where the final product is assembled — every little component can be its weak link.

A good illustration of this was at the start of this pandemic when regions in China went under quarantine. As Chinese factories and mills struggled to operate, global supply chains around the world dependent on China for components started grinding to a halt — despite having no restrictions on operations in their own countries at that time.

As it’s said, “a supply chain is only as good as its weakest link.”

The pandemic is a hard reminder for the need to diversify and shockproof the supply chain and align it to your customer’s needs — an important ingredient for success.

The need to diversify luxury supply stems from a few key factors, all of which are expected to intensify and accelerate in the post-COVID-19 world:

1) Luxury Market Growth and Manufacturing Capacity:

The luxury personal goods market has been witnessing rapid growth and expansion over the years with increasing spend on luxury products, the rise of China and a burgeoning affluent class in many developing countries. The last decade has seen an increase of 91 percent in this market from 147 billion euros in 2009 to 281 billion euros in 2019.

The risk of concentrating supply for this growing industry from just one country or region exposes the brands to large risks but also makes it hard for the industry to replicate a similar growth for the next decade. In addition, most brands have been facing capacity constraints in their Europe centric supply chains which has meant that they have had to either make large capital investments to own factories to secure needed capacity increasing their business complexity and asset intensity and/or make a collection and material decisions far out to maximize the available capacity adding pressure to their product calendars.

2) Reduced Tourism and Trade Protectionism:

The world entered this crisis with increased rhetoric of protectionist tariffs and Brexit. This crisis hasn’t been the best example of collaboration and solidarity between countries, with each country looking out for themselves. Recessions and economic stress in history has shown a preference for increased tendencies for protectionism.

In addition, the tourism industry is widely expected to be one of the most affected making it important for luxury brands to serve their customers where they are.

A diversified supply chain mirrored closer to how customers are spread helps side-step challenges coming from shifts in customer locations, trade protectionism while helping capitalize on duty preferences from global trade blocs.