Supply drive benefits domestic violence transitional center

Oct. 6—DANVILLE — The Vermilion County State's Attorney's Office Victim Assistance Program is hosting a supply drive through October, in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Items needed: men's and young men's hygiene products; baby products such as bottles, sippy cups, lotion, baby oil, wipes and diaper rash ointment, children's toothpaste; deodorant; dental floss; travel packs of tissues; body wash and lotion for all ages; hair care products such as shampoo, conditioner, Luster, Dark and Lovely, Blue Magic, hair grease; pillows; zippered pillow cases; twin sheets; cleaning supplies; and food items such as cereals, crackers, tuna fish, canned chicken, spices, sugar, flour, salt, vegetable oil, canned vegetables, baking soda and powder, coffee, coffee creamer, juice, juice boxes, juice mixes, cake mixes and icing.

The supplies will go to Crosspoint Human Services Domestic Violence Transitional Center.

Purple donations boxes are at various locations: the Vermilion County Administration Building, McDonald's North Vermilion Street location and Crosspoint at the Y.

"This Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we're encouraging everyone to speak up. To ignite change, we have to talk openly and acknowledge how domestic abuse affects our communities, our families and our lives. We have to be brave. We have to see domestic violence," the supply drive flyer reads.