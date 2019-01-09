Is Supply Network Limited’s (ASX:SNL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Supply Network Limited’s (ASX:SNL) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Supply Network’s P/E ratio is 20.34. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 4.9%.

Check out our latest analysis for Supply Network

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Supply Network:

P/E of 20.34 = A$4.08 ÷ A$0.20 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Supply Network increased earnings per share by an impressive 21% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 2.9%. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does Supply Network’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Supply Network has a higher P/E than the average (17.5) P/E for companies in the retail distributors industry.

ASX:SNL PE PEG Gauge January 9th 19 More

Supply Network’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Supply Network’s Balance Sheet

Net debt totals just 1.0% of Supply Network’s market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Bottom Line On Supply Network’s P/E Ratio

Supply Network has a P/E of 20.3. That’s higher than the average in the AU market, which is 14.7. The company is not overly constrained by its modest debt levels, and it is growing earnings per share. So it does not seem strange that the P/E is above average.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold they key to an excellent investment decision.