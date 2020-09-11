Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 16th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 1st of October.

Supply Network's upcoming dividend is AU$0.09 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.15 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Supply Network has a trailing yield of 3.3% on the current share price of A$4.72. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Supply Network has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Supply Network is paying out an acceptable 66% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out more than half (66%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Supply Network's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Supply Network earnings per share are up 7.7% per annum over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Supply Network has lifted its dividend by approximately 18% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Supply Network an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth has been unremarkable, and while the company is paying out a majority of its earnings and cash flow in the form of dividends, the dividend payments don't appear excessive. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

So if you want to do more digging on Supply Network, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Supply Network that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

