Is Supply Network Limited's (ASX:SNL) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Supply Network's (ASX:SNL) stock is up by 5.4% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Supply Network's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

See our latest analysis for Supply Network

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Supply Network is:

28% = AU$14m ÷ AU$49m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.28 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Supply Network's Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

To begin with, Supply Network has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 20% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This probably laid the groundwork for Supply Network's moderate 16% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between Supply Network's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 16% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Supply Network fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Supply Network Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While Supply Network has a three-year median payout ratio of 67% (which means it retains 33% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Additionally, Supply Network has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Supply Network's performance has been quite good. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into Supply Network's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Recent Pullback in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullback is often a gift in disguise.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, buying more shares of stocks that have fallen at least 40% from their all-time highs.

  • Wall Street mourns one of stock market’s ‘brightest minds, biggest hearts’ hit by car

    Tobias Levkovich, a prominent analyst, died on Friday at 60, and tributes to the Citigroup equity strategist continue to roll in.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 132% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This semiconductor stock is generating red-hot growth, and some think that will be reflected in the stock price this year.

  • Indian rupee hits 5-1/2-month low; bonds fall on oil price surge

    Economists said Moody's upward revision of India's sovereign rating outlook should bode well, particularly for bonds, as it reduces the chances of the country getting downgraded to junk and will aid the government's efforts to get India included in global bond indexes. India imports 80% of its oil requirements and higher crude prices tend to push up domestic inflation. Traders are also cautious ahead of the outcome of the monetary policy's meeting on Friday, which is being closely watched for clues on when the Reserve Bank of India will start its exit from the pandemic-era stimulus.

  • Why DraftKings' Falling Stock Is a Big Problem

    DraftKings is trying to use its stock to acquire the competition, which will be tougher as the stock falls.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • This Unstoppable Fintech Stock Is Getting Even Better. Can It Make You a Millionaire?

    This booming company just upgraded its app to add services and become a one-stop financial shop for its users.

  • Chinese Estates offers to take firm private after selling stake in debt-ridden China Evergrande at loss

    The family of Hong Kong magnate Joseph Lau Luen-hung is planning to take Chinese Estates Holdings private and on Wednesday offered an 83.5 per cent premium for shares held by minority owners. The family is offering HK$4 apiece to public investors in the Hong Kong-listed company, whose stock closed at HK$2.18 on September 28, the last trading day before it was suspended, according to a stock exchange filing. It will shell out a combined HK$1.9 billion (US$244.9 million) for the shares. Lau's fami

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The prices of crude oil have skyrocketed this year on the back of increasing […]

  • This Growth Stock Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2031

    Last year, the pandemic proved the importance of a digital-first business model. More consumers are shopping online and connecting with brands through the internet, and companies that hope to win and maintain customer loyalty need a strong digital presence. With that in mind, PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) should be on your watchlist.

  • General Electric's (GE) Haliade-X Prototype Gets Operational

    General Electric's (GE) Haliade-X prototype becomes operational at 14 MW, which generates gross annual energy production of 74 GWh and saves a maximum of 52,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

  • Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 5 Stock Picks. David Tepper, the billionaire chief of Florida-based Appaloosa Management LP, manages more than $4.8 billion in 13F securities at his […]

  • Why Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Shiba Inu Are All Skyrocketing Today

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) are up 9.00%, 8.10%, and 26.67% in the past 24 hours, respectively, as of 11:25 a.m. EDT. Yesterday, U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest retail bank in the country with $8.6 trillion assets under management, announced it would offer cryptocurrency custody service to investment advisors and fund managers. As for SHIB, investors were euphoric after Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, tweeted a picture of his shiba inu dog on top of his Tesla car three days ago.

  • Evergrande Isn’t the Only Troubled Chinese Real Estate Company. Another One Just Defaulted.

    Luxury real estate developer Fantasia Holdings failed to make a $206 million bond payment on Monday.

  • Stocks Set to Fall Again: Is This the Secret to Making Money When Markets Plunge?

    Wall Street has been extremely turbulent lately, and on Wednesday morning, investors got another case of the jitters. In premarket trading Wednesday morning as of 8 a.m. EDT, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) were down 326 points to 33,857. A key measure of volatility, the CBOE Volatility Index (VOLATILITYINDICES: ^VIX), has seen a couple of its biggest spikes all year come in the last couple of weeks.

  • Altria Has a Big Decision Coming Up

    Its multibillion-dollar stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev unlocks on Oct. 10 and there are potential financial implications.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 105% to 192% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment firms expect these fast-paced stocks to double or nearly triple over the next 12 months.

  • 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you're after businesses with sizable expansion opportunities, then look no further than these three stocks.