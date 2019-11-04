Is Supply Network Limited's (ASX:SNL) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers?

Geoffrey David Stewart has been the CEO of Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) since 1999. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Geoffrey David Stewart's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Supply Network Limited is worth AU$168m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$647k for the year to June 2019. That's below the compensation, last year. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at AU$435k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below AU$289m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be AU$378k.

It would therefore appear that Supply Network Limited pays Geoffrey David Stewart more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Supply Network has changed from year to year.

Is Supply Network Limited Growing?

Supply Network Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 19% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 11% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Supply Network Limited Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 142%, over three years, would leave most Supply Network Limited shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Supply Network Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. On top of that, in the same period, returns to shareholders have been great. As a result of this good performance, the CEO remuneration may well be quite reasonable. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Supply Network.

