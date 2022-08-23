Is Supply Network Limited's (ASX:SNL) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that Supply Network's (ASX:SNL) stock increased significantly by 11% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Supply Network's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Supply Network is:

32% = AU$17m ÷ AU$54m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.32.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Supply Network's Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Supply Network has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 9.0% which is quite remarkable. This probably laid the groundwork for Supply Network's moderate 18% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Supply Network's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 18% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Supply Network's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Supply Network Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Supply Network has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 66%, meaning that it is left with only 34% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Besides, Supply Network has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 60%. As a result, Supply Network's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 33% for future ROE.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Supply Network's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

