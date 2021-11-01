Supply problems beset Swiss manufacturing - PMI data

A worker uses a machine to shape heated wood to runners for a Davos type sled at Swiss sled manufacturer 3R AG in Sulgen
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ZURICH (Reuters) - Rising purchase prices and longer delivery times are still posing major challenges for the Swiss manufacturing sector, data from the procure.ch Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted manufacturing PMI slipped to 65.4 points in October from 68.1 in September but remained well within growth territory.

"Procurement problems are likely to be among the factors

contributing to a slowdown in output. Suppliers' delivery times

are still rising, albeit somewhat less broadly than in the previous months. Moreover, purchase prices are widely increasing, with 82% of the respondents facing higher costs for input materials," said economist Claude Maurer at Credit Suisse, which helps compile the index.

Procurement uncertainties have prompted businesses to

replenish inventories, with stocks of finished goods now

being topped up as well as stocks of purchases, he added.

"Higher inventories are something of a double-edged sword for companies, as while they allow goods to be dispatched quickly when demand rises, they become a burden when demand drops. Given the generally positive momentum at present, the trend in inventories is probably a favourable sign for the time being," Maurer said.

The pace of workforce expansion was relatively muted despite solid levels of capacity utilisation and widespread scarcity problems. Only a quarter of businesses were recruiting staff.

The service sector PMI, which is more focused on domestic

consumption, also edged lower in October, but momentum remained higher than average and prices were climbing on a broad scale.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ryanair may drop London listing as trading volumes drop post-Brexit

    Ryanair said on Monday it is considering delisting from the London Stock Exchange due to a fall in trading volumes this year after British shareholders' voting rights were restricted post-Brexit. Ryanair announced in 2020 that UK nationals, like all other non-EU nationals, would from January 2021 no longer be permitted to acquire ordinary shares. Ryanair has a primary listing on Euronext Dublin and its American Depository Receipts (ADRs) are listed on the U.S. Nasdaq.

  • UN Climate Summit Starts Under Cloud After G-20 Dodges Hard Questions

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeClimate negotiators at the COP26 summit were banking on the world’s most powerful leaders to give them a boost before they embark on two weeks of fraught discussions over who should do what to slow the r

  • Abu Dhabi’s Biggest Islamic Bank Weighs Merger Deals Outside UAE

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeAbu Dhabi’s biggest Islamic bank has the “liquidity and firepower” to pursue acquisitions outside the United Arab Emirates, according to its group chief financial officer.“We are continuously looking for

  • Did Novavax Just Pass Its Biggest Hurdle?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has kept investors on the edge of their seats all year. Let's take a closer look at the news that might bode well for Novavax -- and its share performance. Novavax postponed its targets for regulatory submissions more than once this year.

  • American Airlines reveals what we all know about America's labor shortage: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, November 1, 2021.

  • U.S. Stock Futures Poised to Open Slightly Higher Monday

    This week, the Federal Reserve concludes its October monetary-policy meeting and is expected to announce a decision on cutting back its $120 billion in monthly asset purchases.

  • China Struck By Diesel Shortage

    Coal prices in China have come down significantly following government intervention, but the energy crisis in China is far from over as gas stations throughout the East Asian country now face diesel shortages

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy as Crude Approaches $100 a Barrel

    Oil prices have skyrocketed this year. Here's why they think ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) are in the best position to cash in as crude oil prices approach $100 a barrel. Reuben Gregg Brewer (ConocoPhillips): Roughly a decade ago, ConocoPhillips spun off its downstream refining operations so it could focus on its exploration and production operations.

  • Ryanair says Boeing set 'delusionary' double-digit price rise

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -Ryanair on Monday said that Boeing was "delusionary" for imposing a double-digit price increase for an order for the 737 MAX 10 during talks earlier this year. Speaking in a video presentation following the airline's latest financial results, Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said Boeing's approach was "delusionary". Boeing did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

  • Toyota's Official Museum Just Added an NSX

    A Honda so good even Toyota needs to pay their respects.

  • The U.S. Oil Supply Is Still Out Of Balance

    When oil prices crashed into the negatives last year, it sparked a chain reaction that will be felt for months to come

  • Tesla Is Winning the EV Race. Better Batteries Will Help Ford and GM Close the Gap.

    There’s nothing standing in the way of an electric-vehicle future except the batteries to power the cars—and auto makers are betting it’s a problem money can solve.

  • Top REITs for November 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Australia reopens international borders

    After 18 months of some of the world's strictest coronavirus border policies that banned citizens, unless granted an exemption, from coming back into the country, millions of Australians in Victoria, New South Wales and Canberra are now free to travel.A flight by flag carrier Qantas Airways from Los Angeles touched down in Sydney at 6 a.m., Australia's biggest airline said, the first in months to let COVID-19 vaccinated Australians walk off a plane without quarantining.

  • U.S., EU agree to remove ‘retaliatory tariffs’ on Kentucky bourbon, officials say

    “These unfortunate tariffs have slashed exports of Kentucky bourbon by 50% to the E.U. and the United Kingdom,” the Kentucky Distillers’ Association said Saturday.

  • Big Tech is still headed for its biggest year ever, but Apple and Amazon could cut into profit

    Big Tech is still on track for its biggest year of sales ever by a wide distance, but holiday issues at Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. could mean a profit decline.

  • Japan's Oct factory activity growth picks up - PMI

    Japan's factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in six months in October, an encouraging sign for the world's third-largest economy as it navigates the challenges posed by persistent global raw material and chips shortages. Manufacturers said the material shortages and delivery disruptions continued to affect their operations, resulting in the sharpest jump of input prices in more than 13 years, a private-sector survey showed. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in October rose to 53.2 on a seasonally adjusted basis from 51.5 in the previous month, expanding for the ninth consecutive month.

  • China's manufacturing slows for 2nd straight month in Oct

    The indicators are closely watched as a barometer of China’s economy. Analysts have warned activity may slow further as manufacturers grapple with the power crunch, shortages of materials and surging costs.

  • Saudi Aramco sees third-quarter income rise to $30.4 billion

    Saudi Arabia’s majority state-owned oil giant Aramco, formally known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., said its net income more than doubled from $11.8 billion during the same three-month period a year earlier. Last year’s figure came after profits plunged dramatically as global lockdowns slammed oil prices.

  • Saudi Aramco Earnings Surge on Higher Oil Output and Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco’s shares rose to a record after the oil giant’s earnings more than doubled from a year ago.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThird-quarter net profit climbed to 114 billion riyals ($30.4 billion), beating analysts’ estimates