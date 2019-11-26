SupplyHouse.com Office Employees Unite to Fulfill Orders and Answer Calls on their Busiest Day of the Year

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyHouse.com, an e-commerce company that sells plumbing, HVAC, and electrical supplies is preparing for their biggest sale of the year, Trade Tuesday. Set to take place on December 3rd, members of the Marketing, Accounting, Purchasing, Information Technology and Human Resources teams will be helping in distribution and call centers with the goal of ensuring orders are sent out in a timely matter.

With a 20% increase of orders in 2019 so far, the team is anticipating a busy and successful Trade Tuesday. The sale will run from 12AM – 11:59PM EST on December 3rd, and will offer 5% off site wide. Customers who are members of SupplyHouse.com's TradeMaster Program, which includes approved trade professionals, will receive 10% off site-wide. They are also offering an early bird special where orders placed before 8AM EST will receive an extra 1% off Uponor, Honeywell, and Bluefin products.

"Our team has always had an all hands-on deck mentality. Whatever it takes to ensure our customers receive the service they have become accustomed to; everyone is ready and willing to pitch in," said Sean O'Hara of the Vendor Management team. O'Hara is one of 22 team members helping at the New Jersey distribution center this Trade Tuesday. "We try our best to help pick as many customer orders as possible. It's a humbling experience, our warehouse teams work so hard every day to make sure everything runs smoothly. We just try not to get in their way while we're there," said O'Hara reflecting on his past Trade Tuesday experiences. With 22 employees helping at the New Jersey distribution center, and 9 employees helping in the call center, the team is ready for their biggest day.

SupplyHouse.com is an e-commerce company that focuses on providing great deals, and excellent customer service in the plumbing, HVAC, and electrical industry. SupplyHouse.com has a total of 370 employees across their four locations in Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. With their core values and unique company culture, each employee will work hard to ensure the sale is a success!

