Support alternative fuel producers for positive environmental and economic impact

A Clean Transportation Fuel Standard will be considered by the New Mexico Legislature this coming session. A new standard will promote the use of clean, low carbon fuels in transportation in New Mexico. This will give New Mexicans more choices in our fuel supply and reduce the pollution from our cars and trucks. More fuel choices will result in competition in the fuel market, which will lower the cost of fuel. And it will encourage new renewable fuel sources produced right here in our state. As an alternative fuel supplier, I can see the enormous opportunities for investment in New Mexico that passing this bill will create.

Our company has already invested millions in New Mexico to produce clean-burning biodiesel products made from renewable sources; supplying truck stops, school buses, government fleets, commercial fleets, farms, and individuals. Making alternative fuels readily available to consumers not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation and trucking industry, it can also be an economic driver in the state.

The transportation sector is one of the greatest carbon emitters leading to pollution and reduced air quality. Providing alternative fuels, like biodiesel, that can be used in the vehicles that are being driven today, is an important step we can take for the planet, and for New Mexico and its economy.

Growth from the private sector will come with this legislation. We plan to expand our New Mexico operations and create more jobs in the state if the legislature passes a Clean Transportation Fuel Standard.

And we’re not the only company that could invest millions in the state if this bill passes. It will attract investment from other clean and alternative fuel producers. Companies will be attracted by the credit market the CTFS would create, which spurs investment in clean fuel technology.

It’s not just the fuel producers who will benefit. There are several industries that will flourish in the wake of the investment and jobs brought by clean fuel producers. Industries that can supply feedstock, or ingredients, for these clean fuels will also benefit. Dairy farmers will be able to sell manure at a premium price. Foodstuffs like cornstalks can be used for biomass. Landfills can capture released methane. Restaurants can sell their used cooking oil.

One report by Adelante Research, located in New Mexico, found that more than 1,600 permanent jobs and 2,300 construction jobs would be created as a direct result of passing a Clean Transportation Fuel Standard in the state as an array of low-carbon fuel projects are explored and announced. And that’s just the beginning.

New Mexico will become a leader in production of low carbon fuels while diversifying its energy economy and attracting new, clean energy jobs.

Investing in these technologies that drivers can use in their existing vehicles will give consumers more choices at the pump and the price of crude oil will no longer dictate how much we’re forced to pay when we fill up.

Passing a Clean Transportation Fuel Standard in New Mexico will be a win for New Mexicans. At the pump and for the economy.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Alternative fuel producers offer positive environmental, economic impact