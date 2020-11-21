Support Black Small Businesses This Holiday Season By Giving The Gift Of Health - Beymoss.com

San Diego, CA, Nov. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a very different kind of holiday season rolls round, it’s important to be conscious of where we are doing our festive shopping, and make an effort to support the businesses that need it most. This year more than ever, small businesses deserve our support over multinational companies, as they continue to fight for survival during a period of huge economic uncertainty as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moreover, we have a duty to make sure we are doing our research with the businesses we support. Consistently supporting Black businesses is powerful beyond a show of support and solidarity, but can lead to huge changes within society. Spending money with Black-owned businesses leads to greater investment in the Black community, contributing to lower unemployment rates and narrowing the equality gap that is still blatantly apparent in American society.

One Black-owned small business that is offering people the gift of health this year is Beymoss. The company name is an umbrella term for their collection of sub-brands: Bey Moss, Aqua Bey, Beyssentials, and Beys R’ US, which use purple sea moss, a type of seaweed packed with vitamins and minerals.

Founded by husband and wife Nick and Charmaine Bey, they built their brand around the product due to the unique health benefits offered. Providing 92 different minerals, the couple swears it is one of the most nutrient and mineral-rich products on the planet, and can be consumed in the form of powder, gel, capsures, gummies and water. The benefits of the products are far reaching, offering immunity to colds, sore throats and fevers, while also helping clear skin, relieve decongestion and keep bones strong.

There is evidence that the antioxidant, immune-boosting moss, has been used for over 14,000 years, having been harvested off the coasts of Ireland and Jamaica for centuries according to archaeologists. The product is extremely rich in nutrients including folate, iodine, potassium, magnesium, zinc and phosphorus. As well as offering healthy fats, it can even be used as an additional protein source at 47 percent protein in dry weight. A 2015 study even went as far to say that purple sea moss may have potential as a possible treatment for cognitive decline. It may even assist in anti-cancer activity, but is due to be researched further.

For anyone curious about just how effective the products are, R&B and funk sensation Lizzo has sung the product’s praises on her Instagram, calling it “fire” and saying she “loves it so much”, also highlighting that the brand is Black-owned. The Bey family also have many other celebrity fans, including Princess Love, Ashley Everett, Kid Super, BIA and Meli. The couple can also be seen on the VH1 show Black Ink Crew Chicago.

This Christmas you can give the gift of health to your nearest and dearest, while also supporting a small Black-owned business, not only helping the direct beneficiaries, but showing your support to a much more deep-seated cause.

