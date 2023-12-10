Support builds for local K-9 Igor to return to handler

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Hagan family is getting ready for Christmas without one of it’s beloved members, a Shaker Heights Police Department K-9 named Igor.

“Heartbroken, we feel like our home is empty without Igor,” Danielle Hagan said. “It’s not the same. It’s very upsetting. You know, the whole situation is upsetting.”

Danielle is the wife of Shaker Heights Officer Chad Hagan, Igor’s handler since 2018. Igor, officer Hagan and his growing family have bonded every day over the last five and a half years.

“He’s been with us for our first home, our forever home, marriage, the baby, he’s a family member and we’re lost without him,” Danielle said.

That bond has been broken after officer Hagan decided to pursue a position at another department closer to his home in Brunswick. Danielle said his commute most days is two hours, added to a typical 12-hour shift creates a tough schedule to manage his home life.

“His commute is very far to Shaker,” she said. “And it was just a family move for him to be closer to family and the city that he is going to he has family in that city. It’s just the better option for him as a family.”

Typically, when a handler retires from a police department the K-9 is allowed to retire to live with his handler. But since Igor is 6 and a half, Shaker Heights law and the department deem him fit for three to four more years of service.

Chief Wayne Hudson tried to negotiate terms for officer Hagan to stay on for two more years to allow Igor to retire after. Officer Hagan declined that offer but countered with an offer to purchase Igor for $10,000. Hudson declined that offer because Shaker Heights does not have the authority to sell the dog under city law. Igor has been in a kennel since Nov. 29, the date SHPD requested to have Igor returned to the department. Officer Hagan’s last day is slated for Dec. 10.

“He’s probably missing Chad more than anything,” Danielle said. “It’s just terrible, like when is my dad coming to pick me up.”

Danielle said the dog was picked up by the department without any questions for his health conditions or diet preferences.

“It’s upsetting because Chad has done everything ever asked of him of that police department for the past seven years that he’s been there,” she said. “It’s just really unfortunate that he’s being treated this way.”

The city estimated it could cost up to $20,000 to purchase and train a new dog and handler. In a statement posted on Facebook the city of Shaker Heights said the chief is empathetic to the family’s feelings but holds community safety as the top concern.

“It is the responsibility and priority of the Chief and the City’s administration to protect the safety of the citizens of the City,” the statement said. “Any attack on the judgment and character of the Chief on this issue is unwarranted and unjust.”

A Change.org petition has been started to influence the city and department to change its decision. A Facebook support page called “Bring K9 Igor Home,” is also rapidly growing.

“We just want our best friend back, I mean my husband’s best friend,” Danielle said. “He’s lost without him.”

