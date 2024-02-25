How you can support Ebony Vision and this year’s Juneteenth Celebration

Editor’s note: The following is the fourth in a Black History Month series from Ebony Vision. Click here to read the first in the series, here to read the second in the series and here to read the third in the series.

Ebony Vision is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that has been around for 14 years, focusing on African-American youth development and community engagement in the Fond du Lac area.

We want to invite you to participate in or become a sponsor of our 16th annual Juneteenth Celebration, which will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 15 at Buttermilk Park.

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

This historical festival is a family filled day of entertainment, poetry, song, dance, children’s activities, speakers and food that we share with the entire community for free.

Juneteenth is also a time to strengthen our bonds of unity and offer support to one another as we all share in the blessings of freedom. It’s important that we share and grow with the community as well as have a voice in the community, and we believe celebrating Juneteenth in the Fond du Lac community helps educate all people about African-American culture. Come and help celebrate the rich dimensions of diversity in Fond du Lac.

People gathered June 16, 2018 in Buttermilk Creek Park in Fond du Lac to celebrate Juneteenth. A June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery in the U.S. state of Texas.

Ebony Vision’s mission is to impact and improve the Fond du Lac and surrounding communities through unified efforts that educate and enhance African-American culture.

The organization was founded to bring people together from various ethnicities and areas of our great city. From working with the Fond du Lac school district, Boys & Girls Club, United Way and with Fond du Lac law enforcement, Ebony Vision has helped people see we have more in common than different.

You can support the Juneteenth Celebration and Ebony Vision by being a sponsor, vendor or volunteer.

Promotional image for Ebony Vision's 2024 Juneteenth Celebration.

We are looking for sponsorships, vendors, contributions of door prizes/raffles, and volunteers for the Juneteenth Celebration. Here's more about those opportunities:

Sponsorships: For sponsorships, we offer the following:

Community Support: $500 — This includes a thank-you letter and recognition on the day of the event.

Friends of Ebony Vision: $1,000 — This includes a thank-you letter, recognition on the day of the event, and your logo on fliers and promotional materials. Also included is a discounted vendor booth fee of $25.

Ally for Equity: $1,500 — This includes a thank-you letter, recognition on the day of the event, your logo on fliers and promotional materials, plus recognition in radio and news releases. Also included, you will be listed on the Ebony Vision website, get a free vendor booth and receive a plaque of recognition.

Vendors: If you’re interested in being a vendor, find the booth application at https://www.ebonyvisionfdl.org/copy-of-volunteer-vendor-reg-1. The non-profit early bird special is $30 for a booth if paid by May 20 or $45 if paid after that date. The early bird rate for commercial or other organization is $55 if paid by May 20 or $70 if paid after that date.

Volunteering: If you’re interested in volunteering at the Juneteenth event or in other capacities with Ebony Vision, complete this form: https://www.ebonyvisionfdl.org/copy-of-volunteer-vendor-reg-1.

For more information or to find out how else you can support Ebony Vision and get involved ...

Contact us at ebonyvisionfdl@ebonyvisionfdl.org or 920-410-4132, or visit ebonyvisionfdl.org or our Facebook page.

Daisy Frazier is president of Ebony Vision. Other Ebony Vision Board members are Antonio Godfrey Sr., Paulette Brown, Kyonna Henry, Lakesha Ford, Pam Ziegler, Alex Berg and Rufus Frazier.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: How you can support Ebony Vision, this year’s Juneteenth Celebration