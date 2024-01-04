Support group planned for those impacted by Paddock Mall shooting

It’s been nearly two weeks since a deadly shooting at the Paddock Mall in Ocala and the man who police believe was behind it is still on the run.

Police are now offering a $15,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Albert Shell Jr.

They’re also preparing to help both adults and children impacted by the tragedy.

The chilling moments after the mall shooting are something many witnesses won’t soon forget.

“I heard what sounded like a gunshot, so I turned, and I saw the shooter with the gun in his hand,” said Jennifer Murty.

Ocala Police believe Shell is the one who opened fire.

They say he killed one man and hurt a woman in front of dozens of people, two days before Christmas.

Ocala PD Victim Advocate Supervisor Donna Guinn said she understands many who were there may still have trauma over what happened.

“Maybe that you have a child or a loved one that was in the mall, or maybe you were in the mall, and you were separated from them and there’s that worry,” said Guinn.

It’s why the police department is hosting a free community support meeting at the police department Thursday night for anyone impacted.

The Florida Crisis Response Team will be running the session together with Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection.

It will be a chance for the groups to explain to those impacted, what resources are out there and how to begin that road to healing.

“All of those feelings and reactions are very normal. But it can be very unsettling. And having support to kind of help you walk through that process can be helpful,” said Guinn.

The support meeting starts Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. in the community room of OPD headquarters.

