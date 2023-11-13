Support for injured Hillsborough County Deputies continue to pour in

To those who know Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) Corporal Carlos Brito, they say he's a servant of his community. "Corporal Brito is always a big supporter at our school. Both of his daughters go to our campus," said Tiffany Colton, PTO president of his kid's school. "He's always willing to help out whether it's sports events, coaching, our PTO events, anything that he can. He always has a smile on his face. And he's always there to pump up the kids and get them excited. So we wanted to give back for someone who is a big supporter of our school and do something nice for them." Corporal Brito and Deputy Manuel Santos were hit by a car while responding to a call last week. The sheriff said it was intentional.

