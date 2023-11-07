Fiery debate in Florida House amid wide support for Israel, Iran sanctions, hurricane aid

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, led House discussion of providing more money for security at Jewish day schools.

TALLAHASSEE — With measures supporting Israel and expanding sanctions on Iran, the Florida House addressed the war in the Middle East while also boosting state spending on hurricane relief and school vouchers on the second day of a special legislative session.

The House effectively finished its work Tuesday, leaving it to the Senate to complete final approval of the package of bills a day later.

These final Senate votes are likely to come just hours before the third Republican presidential debate in Miami, where longshot candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to cite the action in his home state on Israel and Iran in appealing to GOP voters in early primary states.

Republicans command supermajorities in the Florida House and Senate and have proved eager to support DeSantis’ past policies used to elevate him onto the national spotlight. The expanded state sanctions on Iran were an idea the governor promoted just days after the Oct. 7 invasion of Israel by Hamas militants.

Although Iran denies knowledge of plans for invading Israel, it long has supported Hamas.

“Florida will not be in the business of funding terrorism,” said Rep. John Snyder, R-Stuart, sponsor of the measure (HB 5C) aimed at expanding a long-existing list of industries whose companies are barred from drawing state investments if they do business with Iran.

Added to the list now focused mostly on oil and energy sectors would be finance, construction, manufacturing and ports. The federal government has had even more stringent sanctions in place against Iran since 1979.

Will session give DeSantis talking points for debate?

While Republican legislative leaders have been accused of calling the special session to give DeSantis more talking points for his flagging presidential bid, House Democrats largely joined GOP lawmakers in supporting the package of bills.

This week's four-day special session, called by House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, is set to end Thursday. It was called after the leaders said they consulted with DeSantis.

Most Democrats backed the Republican majority in overwhelmingly defeating a resolution (HB 31C) by a Jacksonville Democrat, Rep. Angie Nixon , that would have called for a ceasefire “in the state of Israel and occupied Palestine.”

The proposed resolution reflects the clash that has divided college campuses and sparked protests, with many opponents viewing such statements as threatening the right of Israel to exist.

“Caring about innocent lives lost does not make anyone anti-semitic,” Nixon said in trying to defend her position to the House.

'Cease fire' resolution swamped by critics

But her debate was largely swamped by opposition from critics in both parties.

“There’s no humanity there, it’s inhumanity. They don’t deserve to be called animals,” Rep. Michael Caruso, R-Delray Beach, said of the bloody Hamas attack on Jewish civilians. “We cannot stand here today and say, ‘yes, it was terrible. Yes, it was horrible. But. But, Israel did this or did that.”

He added: “The Holocaust can’t be justified. And October 7 can’t be justified.”

Rep. Mike Gottlieb, D-Davie, also blasted his fellow Democrat for filing the resolution: “There was an opportunity to not have to deal with this today. And the responsibility for having to deal with this today falls on the shoulders of one person, the person who filed this bill.”

Gottlieb thanked the House poised to defeat Nixon’s resolution, saying, “Never again, is now.”

More easily approved were two separate resolutions (HB 9C, HB 11C) supporting Israel and condemning Hamas and anti-semitism.

“Jews are under attack, and there is only one Israel,” said Rep. Katherine Waldron, D-Wellington.

Security money for nonprofits and Jewish day schools

The House also approved a measure (HB 7C) setting aside $20 million in grants for nonprofit organizations, including historically black colleges and universities, that could seek state approval for enhancing security at their facilities in response to threats.

An additional $25 million is specifically earmarked for Jewish day schools and pre-schools to improve security.

“We shouldn’t live in a world where we need these kinds of things,” said Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay.

Hurricane aid and extra school voucher cash to come

The House on Tuesday also turned to hurricane-related needs and school funding.

One measure (HB 1C) sets aside $417 million in aid prompted by August’s Hurricane Idalia. Sixteen mostly North Florida counties were declared a federal disaster area following the Category 4 storm that caused massive damage and flooding.

Farm damage, alone, led to more than $370 million in losses, according to an analysis by the University of Florida Institute for Food and Agriculture Sciences.

“Overall, folks, this bill brings a lot of relief to a lot of people that need help right now,” said Rep. Jason Shoaf, R-Port St. Joe, of the assortment of loans, grants, tax refunds and other spending in the proposal.

Chris Doolin, lobbyist for the Small County Coalition, said the spending package will help the mostly rural counties hit hard. But he added that many counties could need an infusion of more state dollars when lawmakers convene the regular session in January because county tax collections are likely to shrink due to property losses.

The biggest piece of the package, though, will extend beyond Idalia’s damage zone, with $181 million added to the My Safe Florida Home program, which provides $10,000 grants to homeowners to fortify their homes against storms.

Applications to the program after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole last year had created a bureaucratic logjam. More than 17,000 homeowners are waiting for their money, with another 12,000 homeowners in line for inspections to see if they qualify.

House leaders said this week’s additional cash could help clear wait lists.

The House also voted unanimously to lift a roughly 41,000-student cap on participation in a school-voucher program for children with disabilities. The move will allow more than 9,000 students on a waiting list to take part in the Family Empowerment Scholarship for Students with Unique Abilities.

Republican leaders have said that a $350 million reserve tucked into this year’s state budget as part of a massive expansion of private school vouchers approved by lawmakers is available to cover whatever extra costs now stem from adding more students.

James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat contributed to this report. John Kennedy is a reporter in the USA TODAY Network’s Florida Capital Bureau. He can be reached at jkennedy2@gannett.com, or on Twitter at @JKennedyReport

