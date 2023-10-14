Our support for Israel must not dissipate when the enemy hides in civilian homes and schools

I have the honour of representing one of the largest Jewish communities in Britain. Thriving synagogues in Bushey, Borehamwood, Radlett and Shenley draw generations together in celebrating the Jewish faith. They in turn form the bedrock of local life from civic leaders to charitable philanthropy.

Over the last 80 years, the UK has been at the forefront of efforts to support Jewish communities. To make them feel safe, to give them a homeland and to ensure they can defend themselves.

Right now though, the joy in those communities has been replaced by sadness and grief. There is also fear of the ultimate indifference of some people to atrocities committed against Jewish people.

When they see the BBC refuse to describe Hamas as a terror organisation or the FA take a stand on Black Lives Matter but not on the slaughter of more than a thousand men, women and babies, it is not unreasonable for them to question why those organisations single them out as not worthy of their support.

That is why the government is determined not just to say that Israel has a right to defend itself, but to show it. We have sent P8 Aircraft, surveillance assets and two Royal Navy ships to deliver practical support to Israel and partners in the region, and we are supporting them through intelligence sharing.

Not only that, but we must stick to it. Our support towards Israel must not dissipate when the reality of fighting an enemy that hides in tunnels and amongst civilian homes, schools and hospitals takes shape. The test is not of our words but our actions in the weeks to come.

Likewise, we cannot allow terror in Israel to breed terror in the UK. Jews must feel able to express their faith freely in public whether wearing kippah, going to school or synagogue.

The left are fond of trigger warnings and safe spaces but curiously lose all zeal when it comes to aggressive pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli demonstrations that seek to intimidate Jews. This cannot be allowed to happen.

No one should fear walking our streets, no one should have to close their schools, no one should need armed guards as they worship.

The Home Secretary has rightly taken a robust stance on policing and supported the Community Security Trust with an extra £3 million to protect British Jewish communities.

We’ll do what it takes to make Jewish people in Britain feel safe because ultimately these aren’t attacks just on Israel or the Jewish people. They are attacks on all of us. On decency, freedom and humanity.

