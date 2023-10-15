Support for Japan PM Kishida's cabinet falls to lowest since 2021 -Kyodo poll

TOKYO (Reuters) - Support for the cabinet of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has fallen to 32.3%, the lowest since it was formed in 2021, Kyodo News said on Sunday, based on its own opinion poll.

The figure was down 7.5 points from September's poll and was worse than the support of 33.1% for the cabinet at the end of last year, the agency said.

As many as 58.6% of respondents in the telephone poll carried out on Saturday and Sunday said they did not expect much benefit from an economic package the government plans to compile by the end of this month.

The poll also showed 63.2% of respondents see the need for a cut in income tax to enable them to cope with inflation.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita in Tokyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)