Support local artists and crafters at Broomfield's annual Jingle Bell Market

Nov. 10—Join fellow shoppers at the annual Jingle Bell Market craft fair to find handmade gifts and enjoy early-season holiday cheer.

Broomfield's holiday craft fair will be held at the Broomfield Community Center, 280 Spader Way, on Nov. 18. The annual Jingle Bell Market Craft Fair will have five rooms filled with local crafters from all around Colorado.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and admission to the fair is free.

The Ninth Reindeer Cafe, located in the Lakeshore Room, will be open from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with various breakfast, lunch and snack options for shoppers to fuel a day of shopping. All proceeds from the cafe go to Broomfield Meals on Wheels.