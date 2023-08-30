Support Our Schools says it has enough signatures to reach 2024 Nebraska ballot
The group said it had gathered signatures from more than 5% of registered voters statewide. Leaders said they did the same in two-thirds of the state’s 93 counties.
The group said it had gathered signatures from more than 5% of registered voters statewide. Leaders said they did the same in two-thirds of the state’s 93 counties.
College football is here and Week 1 will bring us the action from Thursday night all the way through Monday.
The latest victim of a celebrity death hoax is one of Kaitlyn Bristowe's suitors from "The Bachelorette."
Nearly 1 in 3 men have at least one type of HPV. But the burden of screening for this widespread STI is on women. Experts explain why.
Alabama has been college football’s constant during Saban's tenure, the immovable object atop the sport. This season has a different vibe.
Get a set for your kitchen while they are on sale.
Two formal complaints have been filed against the Rays' shortstop.
This is your sign to redecorate your entire living sitch without breaking the bank.
Sennheiser has packed its impressively immersive Ambeo technology in a soundbar that's similar in size to the Sonos Beam, but it costs nearly twice as much.
A Filipino creator believes that there are two types of English spoken among Filipinos. The post Creator shares what they believe are ‘two different kinds of English for Filipinos’: ‘We have rich-people English and then we have self-taught English’ appeared first on In The Know.
Nick Carter has been sued by a woman who claims she was raped by the Backstreet Boys singer 20 years ago. It's the third sexual assault lawsuit he faces.
Making smart financial moves and finding the right personal loan lender may make it possible for you to qualify for a personal loan after bankruptcy.
Snag this drugstore find while it's in stock.
Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Barbie drove resilient consumption during the summer. Without them, the consumer slowdown may weigh on the economy.
Our guide to the most delightful (sometimes frightful) dinnerware and decor for a scary good season.
Speaking with Alfa Romeo's North American Senior Vice President, we learn that the 33 Stradale is more than just a Maserati MC20 clone
Heading back to college or just started the semester? Now is the best time to shop for the best tech for college. Snag calculators, computer mice, headphones and more.
Anything that stops the sweats is very It-Girl and should be treated as such.
Screenly has long offered developers ways to build applications for the kiosks and checkout systems that use its Screenly Box hardware (or a Raspberry Pi, for the DIY crowd). Its customers include the likes of Amazon, NASA and Lowe's. Today, it's taking a next step in making it easier for developers to build applications for its platform with the launch of Edge Apps.
According to the CDC, an estimated 220,000 children and adolescents had diagnosed arthritis between 2017 and 2021.
Chances are most Americans have never heard of EV maker VinFast (VFS). But that hasn’t kept the company out of the limelight, due to its sky-high valuation and violent swings in stock price.